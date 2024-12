Share:

This gallery captures the contrasting scenes of Central Park in Pasadena, CA, during fall 2024. The images showcase the park in different weather conditions, featuring unhoused individuals seeking refuge, local residents walking their dogs, and commuters hurrying past on their way to work or home. The nearby bus stop adds a dynamic element, with people boarding and alighting amidst the backdrop of autumn foliage. These photos reflect the park’s multifaceted role as a sanctuary, a transit hub, and a lively community space.

