Microplastics washed up with the currents and were scattered along the sand. In the area where the San Gabriel River meets the coastline, small pieces of garbage floated down the stream and larger pieces were wedged into the surrounding rocks. The trash that washed up ranged from wrappers and broken glass to styrofoam and furniture scraps.

“It was very eye-opening to see how much trash there really was,” said Anna Mendoza, a PCC student who witnessed it firsthand.

On Saturday, Sept. 21st, 193 students from PCC’s geography department joined Save Our Beach in their monthly Seal Beach cleanup, in honor of California Coastal Cleanup Day. Volunteers gathered at 9 a.m. at the Save Our Beach booth set up at 15 First St., where they were provided trash grabbers, reusable bags, and cotton gloves. The volunteers were directed to the areas on the beach with the highest trash concentrations.

Save Our Beach is a non-profit program founded in 1999 by Steve and Kim Masoner. While taking a stroll together, the Seal Beach locals witnessed two feet of trash coating the entire beach and jetty of the San Gabriel River. The drastic state of the beach was caused by El Niño which regurgitated old pollution from the seafloor.

“That stuff just disgusted us to no end, so we started bringing a trash bag, a roll of them, and picking up trash,” said Steve Masoner. “Pretty soon people said ‘Hey, can I have a bag? I’ll jump in!’ and so one thing led to another. My wife [Kim Masoner] made the announcement without my agreement. ‘We’re doing a monthly beach cleanup!’ ‘Oh yeah!’”

The Masoners continued on with their monthly community cleanups for a few years. At one point, they had 400 people attending, looking to help. This encouraged them to fully establish themselves as a growing organization.

“She [Kim Masoner] passed away 10 years ago, and our agreement between the two of us was that whoever keeps going, keeps going,” Masoner said. With that in mind, the vision to save Seal Beach persisted.

He does not do this alone. Save Our Beach’s 15 board members, the city council, and partnerships including Speedo and Vans, allow them to continue having a greater positive impact on Seal Beach’s coastal environment.

According to Masoner, the San Gabriel River carries waste from 52 cities. Even as far inland as PCC is, students’ actions have a direct effect on Seal Beach. With the campus and most students located within the San Gabriel Valley, misplaced trash is likely to end up in the outflow of the river.

“If students are eating take-out lunch in the San Gabriel Valley from PCC and their spoon or their plastic fork or their plastic bag accidentally falls or blows away, if it gets into the gutters it’s going to end up being on Seal Beach,” said Dr. Rhea Presiado, a geography professor at PCC.

In the everyday lives of students, taking action can be as simple as substituting single-use items for reusable ones, reducing the amount of take-out we consume, and choosing paperless options.

“You use all these things that are single-use,” Presiado said. “You eat your food for 30 minutes, but then the waste that you produce is gonna be on the planet for maybe a thousand years.”

Alongside mass efforts like beach cleanups, preventative measures are up to the individual. Anyone can help save our planet by just paying a little more attention to the small things that have greater impacts later.

“More people should come and pick up the trash because my god it’s a lot,” Mendoza said. “I think we need to be more conscious of where we put our trash… Even on campus I see trash and I always pick it up.”

Save Our Beach hosts cleanups monthly, with events already scheduled into September 2025. Their next outing on Saturday, October 19, will officially celebrate their 25th year of conservation efforts. Until a day these cleanups are not needed, their work persists.

“Our mission has been and will always be to put ourselves out of business,” said Masoner.

