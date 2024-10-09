Share:

The first floor stairwell door in the Center of Arts (CA) building has been broken for years, prompting frustrations amongst students and faculty alike–but the estimated $400,000 cost has delayed repairs.

According to a board meeting on Aug. 14, the cause of the door breaking down was due to it being overused. The door is a fire rated door, designed to withstand fires and high heat, making it extremely heavy. Over time, the door began to warp and malfunction caused it to be permanently shut in order to find a better replacement.

“The replacement of the doors and reinforcement of hardware and closers with an additional component to ‘hold open’ during regular school hours is now necessary,” according to notes from the Aug. 14 Board meeting. “The wiring to the existing Fire Alarm System to automatically close in the event of a fire is also required to make the building safer.”

An “out of order” sign has been placed by facilities and has received various complaints written by students over the years since the doors closure including “this will never get fixed” and “Idea: break the other door. Then they’ll have no choice but to fix both.”

According to emails seen by the Courier written by maintenance supervisor Roberto Emerick, the work to repair the door has been in limbo due to design flaws and warranty issues. The Board approved funds to repair the doors in August and will come from the 2024-2025 approved district budget using the funds to repair the aquatic center pool.

Emerick and a PCC spokesperson did not reply to requests for comment on when the door might be replaced.

For students like Kim Mariano who take classes mainly in the center for the arts building, the broken door is an annoyance.

“It’s so annoying because I have to walk all the way around [outside the building to enter], “it takes an extra 30 seconds.”

For Jeff Cain, professor of design/media Arts and art gallery director, the broken door is not only troublesome, it also poses accessibility issues.

“It’s the handicap accessible door to the stairs,” said Cain. “You have to go outside to go to the stairs. So it’s inconvenient for sure, but it’s [also] equity. Anytime a handicapped door doesn’t open, it’s an equity issue.”

Cain also mentions how the door to the CA building’s art gallery has issues as well.

“It’s basically broken,” said Cain. “It’s hard to open, but at least someone tried to fix that.”

