It’s 7:59 p.m. on November 5 and the line to vote at the Creveling Lounge at PCC is out the door. A poll worker yells at those passing if they haven’t voted yet to get in line—before she closes the line for good. While this in-person voting center has been open for early voting since Saturday, these students and community members decided to get their voices heard right before the polls closed at 8 p.m. Call it procrastination or a last minute realization—here are their reasons they got in line to vote.

“I honestly wasn’t going to vote because, low-key I was just lazy,” said PCC student Samantha Florida. “But then I was talking to my friends and they’re saying like, you know voting – that’s the only time you really get heard in the country. So I was like, okay, I don’t want to waste my vote and I was telling my other friends too that they should go vote because you shouldn’t waste your vote because it’s a privilege that you have”

PCC made attempts to get out the vote to students. LancerPoint, the college’s student portal, had a voter registration notification on the homepage. PCC Superintendent-President, José Gómez sent out an email the night before election day encouraging students to cast their ballot, letting them know they could do so on campus.

For Pasadena voters specially, ballots included votes for Measure R and EE which asked for $900 million bond funds for Pasadena Unified School District to renovate buildings and fund classrooms for science technology, engineering, arts and math classes. Gómez endorsed both measures and the Courier also published an opinion piece supporting Measure R and EE.

Up the long line to cast their ballot was Abel Benitez, who didn’t vote in the last election and was disappointed in himself. He didn’t want to do that again.

“This time around, I did want to vote and participate,” Benitez said.

Just after 8 p.m., California’s results were starting to come in. Benitez turned to his friend in line and asked for results.

“I was telling my buddy that regardless, it is a lot of mixed feelings,” Benitez said. “If one side wins, I think we’re gonna turn a chapter, you know? On the political stage, and I’m kind of just excited for that.”

PCC student Nico Razo made it into the end of the poll line right at 7:58 p.m. Razo had just gotten out of football practice. He was icing both of his knees right before he walked over to the poll center.

“My mom and my girlfriend both said it is really important to vote and that every vote matters,” Razo said. “So that’s why I’m out here.”

Everyone we asked said they would spend the rest of their night watching the election results. For Razo the first thing he planned to do was text his mom that he voted.

“Second thing [is] probably take a picture to be honest—but not post it,” Razo said. “I’ll then probably get some food. It’s pretty late.”

Staff writer Ari Ahmed and Social Media Editor Mikaela Perez contributed reporting.

