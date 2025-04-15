This is a breaking news story.

Share:

Two international students at Pasadena City College (PCC) have had their F-1 student visas revoked, according to an email sent to the PCC community today by President José A. Gómez. The announcement comes amid a broader wave of visa revocations targeting international students at colleges and universities across the United States.

“This is a difficult time for some of our students,” President Gómez wrote. “The stories of revocations have raised fears, worry and uncertainty. This is not the climate we want for any of our students.”

While the full scope of the visa revocations remain unclear, PCC officials say they are working closely with the International Student Center to gather more information and offer support. The Center has advised international students to avoid non-essential travel outside the U.S. until more is known.

The California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office is investigating the situation statewide, the email said, and PCC has confirmed that other community colleges have also been affected.

Students holding F-1 or other visa types who have questions or concerns are urged to contact the International Student Center at (626) 585-7808 or iso@pasadena.edu.

“In this time of uncertainty, PCC’s commitment to helping all students achieve their dreams remains unshaken,” the email said. “We will continue to support all of our students as we navigate this changing landscape together.”

Read the full message:

Dear PCC Community: You may have seen recent news reports about students at U.S. colleges and universities who have had their F-1 visas revoked. I want to share with you what we now understand about this evolving matter. Since the revocations began, I’ve been in touch with our International Students Center, which is an ongoing source of support and resources for international students at PCC. This is a difficult time for some of our students. The stories of revocations have raised fears, worry and uncertainty. This is not the climate we want for any of our students. We want international students, and the PCC community, to know that we support all PCC students. Our international students are a treasured part of our community and our Lancer family. Because of the diligent work of the International Students Center staff, we are aware of two PCC international students who have had their visas revoked. We are currently gathering more information about the circumstances, which will help us continue to provide meaningful assistance. Although visa revocations are happening at many colleges and universities, the rationale is not always clear; nor is the path to a resolution. The California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office is gathering information systemwide. We are aware of students in other college districts who have also had their visas revoked. PCC is in contact with the Chancellor’s Office and will also continue monitoring the situation. As we learn more, we strongly advise international students to delay unnecessary travel outside the U.S. The International Students Center maintains close contact with students and has shared this important travel advice and other information. International students who have questions should call (626) 585-7808 or email our International Students Center at iso@pasadena.edu for further assistance. Our center is available to assist students who hold F1 visas, as well as other types of visas. In this time of uncertainty, PCC’s commitment to helping all students achieve their dreams remains unshaken. We will continue to support all of our students as we navigate this changing landscape together. Sincerely, José A. Gómez, Ph.D.

Superintendent-President

Pasadena City College

This story will be updated.

Follow: