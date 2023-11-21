At the November Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting the board publicized and approved the PCC presidential search timeline, committee appointments and a document outlining what PCC’s constituency groups, shared governance and on-campus community is looking for in their next permanent Superintendent-President.

The preliminary preparations and creation of the search profile have been going on since late September when the Board hired AGB Search to facilitate the process.

As a part of the undertaking since their hiring, AGB Search has hosted several listening sessions with The Board of Trustees, PCC governance groups, campus stakeholders, and a survey of the on-campus community, according to the timeline that was approved by the Trustees.

Based on the information collected by AGB Search throughout the listening sessions and surveys they have defined and created a job profile, an overview of the position, and an application that will be submitted to the public on Nov. 27.

The application and job posting will be advertised in newspapers, trade publications, higher institution job boards, and several similar forums. This will begin an 8-week period for candidates to submit applications which will be received by both AGB Search and later PCC’s search committee.

“In keeping with the PCC values and mission to enrich students’ academic, personal, and professional lives, the new Superintendent/President will join college leadership to guide a strategic plan that puts students first and at the center of every decision,” the job application said. “The Board of Trustees will identify a leader who respects the power of continuity with necessary change and fosters a culture of community within and outside campus boundaries. Knowledge of or the ability to learn quickly the policies of the California Community College system will be an invaluable characteristic.”

The committee will not be able to receive the applications until mid-to-late January and will have to attend equal employment opportunity (EEO) and anti-bias trainings before being able to screen possible candidates and view applications – these trainings will be held and coordinated by PCC’s Human Resources (HR) Department.

The committee is also beholden to very strict confidentiality rules that they had to agree to at the Nov. 16 meeting. Confidentiality rules are in place to protect the applicants and their anonymity throughout the process until three prospective candidates remain. If anyone on the committee breaches their confidentiality agreement they will be removed and not be replaced, according to a document that outlines the committees’ roles and their conduct.

Under Board Bylaw 2431, which guides the board in the search process, outlining committee appointments and prospective timelines, and defines that “all discussions and actions of the Board of Trustees regarding the process to be used in selecting the Superintendent-President shall occur in an open meeting of the Board.”

However, the committees and Board of Trustees are also able to hold closed-session meetings if the “circumstances” are in line with what is allowed by the Brown Act or PCC board bylaws, according to Board President Kristine Kwong. One of these instances includes the “discussions/interview of the final candidates(s),” according to Board Vice President Alton Wang.

Carlos Altamirano, the director of PCC’s foster youth programs and a member of the management association, is the chair of the Screening/Application Reading Committee, after being chosen unanimously at the Nov. 16 meeting. As the head of the committee Altamirano “will make periodic reports to members of the PCC community about the progress of the search,” according to the document that outlines the committees’ roles and their conduct.

The goal of both the Board of Trustees and AGB Search is to have a permanent Superintendent-President in place and approved by the Trustees in April 2024. However, the Superintendent would not begin at PCC until somewhere in between May and July 2024, according to the search timeline.