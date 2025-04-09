Share:

As the political climate becomes more and more unpredictable, international students are being urged to remain informed regarding their immigration status. With rising scrutiny from law enforcement and the very possible threat of travel bans, students are facing challenges that may not have seemed plausible until now.

Students on F-1 academic visas are finding themselves in vulnerable positions as increased I.C.E. activity targets individuals with visa issues, as well as those with no visas and criminal records. As the Trump administration pushes for travel bans, some PCC students are unsure how these uncertainties will affect their ability to visit family.

“What is happening nationally with immigration and international students is an ongoing and emergent situation. Our office continues to consult with other departments on campus, within the community college system, and within the international education community to ensure our students and their families are supported and informed of immigration changes,” said Olivia Loo, Director of International Student Center.

There’s a new policy being considered that was proposed by President Donald Trump, concerning possible travel bans that will cover more countries than previously approved. With these new potential limitations, they could pose restrictions on visas even more, and it’s advised that current visa holders continue to check on this process. The new travel ban consists of the red list, the orange list, and the yellow list.

For students considering traveling, those from countries on the red list, including Afghanistan, Iran, Venezuela, and more, face the highest risks, such as visa suspensions. Those from countries on the orange list have the possibility of a partial suspension and higher levels of scrutiny at customs. For the yellow list, those from countries such as Angola, Cambodia, and Zimbabwe are susceptible to a 60-day probation period.

F-1 students are advised to follow all regulations previously set for them, keep their documents with them, make sure they have valid passports, as well as avoid unnecessary travel. Moving forward, it’s necessary to check with International Student Advisors before making changes to status or dropping classes. The risk of status violations, particularly due to political activism, remains high.

“Even driving around seems like I’m taking a risk. I think more before I go somewhere. It feels like everything’s very uncertain and there are a lot of international students who are applying for other statuses like green cards, asylums, we just know that it’s going to take a long time,” said student Darci Han.

As immigration status continues to shift, international students are encouraged to remain informed through sources like the International Student Center’s newsletter and regular meetings with advisors. Keeping current with any changes is a must to be able to maintain your visa status safely.

“What I just want to say and remind all of our students to be careful, be cautious about their activities, make sure, first and foremost, if that they’re feeling a little worried about it to come and check with us if they have questions about their status,” said international student advisor Rosa Villegas.

With potential travel bans under consideration and increased scrutiny at borders, maintaining visa status has become more critical than ever for international students. Campus officials continue to advise students to monitor policy developments closely, avoid unnecessary travel and consult with advisors before making changes that could affect their status.

