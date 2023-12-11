Albums of the Year:

Album: “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?”

Artist: Lana Del Rey

Why: I’m a huge Lana Del Rey fan. Her new album is some of her best work since her album “Norman Fucking Rockwell” in 2019. “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?” is filled with songs about grief, family, heartbreak, and self-discovery. It’s one of her most personal albums as she dwells on who she is and why. All year, I’ve had so many songs on repeat from this album, especially “Let The Light In,” which is one of the best songs on there.

Writer: Vanessa Villegas

Album: “GUTS”

Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Why: Despite only being on her sophomore outing, Olivia Rodrigo has shown once again she knows how to capture the pop-punk feels of your teenage years perfectly. Each song tells a beautifully crafted narrative backed by a significant pop beat that calls out to your rebellious side. But in the same vein as her first album, “SOUR,” the deep, introspective nature of her lyrics makes you relate on a deeper level. For every “get him back!” there’s a “vampire,” and that dichotomy makes the album stand strong as a followup to her pop stardom. There’s no telling where Rodrigo will go next, but if she wants to keep making songs that make me question my life choices up to now, sign me up.

Writer: Samuel Valencia

Album: “How Do You Sleep At Night?”

Artists: Teezo Touchdown

Why: “On the count of three, I want you to say who?! One, two, three, WHO?” Teezo Touchdown! This is something the new but already accomplished singer will say when performing either opening for Travis Scott or at Camp Flog Gnaw. Teezo Touchdown is up now and showcased why in his debut album, “How Do You Sleep At Night?” While he was put on the map by collaborating with other rappers, his lane is in the alternative genre, and he is making it known that he is a hidden gem, at least for now. His creative enthusiasm is what drew me in, and songs like “Impossible,” “Mood Swings,” and “Too Easy” really make you feel like you’re the main character. The album only came out in August, and while competing with the big dogs like Drake, Travis, and Lil Uzi Vert, he still managed to find himself as one of my most listened-to artists because this is one of those albums that you can just let play, and run it back once it’s over. He’s not wasting any more time as a small artist. He’s doing what he can to make his name known, “so on the count of three, I want you to say when? One, two, three, when?!” His time is NOW!

Writer: Le’Raun Peron

Album: “Lucha”

Artist: Y La Bamba

Why: On “Lucha,” the seventh album from multifaceted Portland indie band Y La Bamba, primary singer-songwriter Luz Elena Mendoza Ramos learns from the past and finds healing with introspective lyrics. Through a range of music genres and instruments, Mendoza Ramos and co. offer something for everyone, whether it’s the psychedelic sampling of “Collapse,” the swirling folk of “Hues,” or the expansive, percussion-led “Dibujos De Mi Alma.” While the direct translation of the album’s title means fight or struggle in English, “Lucha” fires off on all cylinders and successfully achieves inner peace.

Writer: David Sosa

Album: “UTOPIA”

Artist: Travis Scott

Why: Travis Scott has been one of my favorite artists for over half a decade. He’s dropped consistent hit albums that gained heavy attraction, ranking him as one of the most popular rappers of this generation. Scott’s newest album, “UTOPIA,” gravitated towards a more psychedelic feel, giving each song a different experience. Following the album release, Scott announced his tour, which instantly became one of the three most anticipated stadium tours, alongside Beyonce and Taylor Swift. “UTOPIA” took Scott’s career to a different level, adding more depth and complexity to his discography.

Writer: Odessa Hairapetian

Movies of the Year:

Movie: “Barbie”

Streaming service: Max (on 12/15/2023)

Why: “Barbie” is a movie that has a bit of something for everyone. A social commentary on empowerment and gender equity was not what I had expected going into the film. However, it is still extremely engaging and comedic, on top of trying to convey its message. Ryan Gosling is also notably amazing as Ken and silences the hate for the casting prior to the movie’s release, as many will say that he stole the show with his hilarious performance.

Writer: Jagger Freedberg

Movie: “Bottoms”

Streaming services: MGM+, Amazon Prime Video

Bottoms was undoubtedly the funniest movie that came out this year, in my opinion. The humor and atmosphere of the film give me the same feeling that early 2000s romantic comedies give me—a feeling I’ve been desperately chasing for years. All the acting is phenomenal, and it makes me excited to see these actors in future projects. It’s exactly the queer comedy people have been begging for.

Writer: Katherine Poling

Movie: Five Nights At Freddy’s

Stream Service: Peacock

Why: Despite it not being completely what I had expected to come from a horror game movie adaptation, I had been looking forward to something like this for years, which is why I found it to be one of the greatest movies of 2023. I have been a fan of the FNAF game series since I was a child. Seeing the animatronics in a more realistic setting felt somewhat like a childhood dream come true. The term “healing my inner child” seemed to get popular this year, and essentially, that is what it felt like to finally watch this movie as someone who has been a horror fan for as long as I could be on the internet.

Writer: Emily Velasquez

Movie: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Streaming Services: Disney+

Why: This was the peak of Marvel since “Endgame” and arguably “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” James Gunn really put his foot in this one, closing the Guardians trilogy and answering questions most fans had concerning Rocket Raccoon’s past by using flashbacks. Bringing his direct villain was borderline perfect cinema. Simultaneously giving us a sense of closure with Quill and Gamora after “the blip” is executed in a natural but emotional fashion. The film tugged on every string that my heart had, causing tears and filling my brain with uncertainty, but ultimately, it ended up warming up my heart. Warning! If you haven’t watched it, be prepared and have your loved ones on speed dial.

Writer: Le’Raun Peron

Movie: “May December”

Streaming services: Netflix

Why: Todd Haynes’ “May December” reunites the director with longtime collaborator Julianne Moore in an unsettling yet surprisingly humorous melodrama on human desire. With a sharp screenplay by Samy Burch, all the actors deliver staggering portrayals of imperfect people, marking new career highs for everyone involved. Moore and Natalie Portman are unsurprisingly stellar, but it’s Charles Melton who’s given the most challenging role to pull off, and he does so in a performance that resonates long after the film is over. Read the full review here.

Writer: David Sosa

Movie: “Oldboy”

Renting: YouTube movies, Amazon Prime Video

Why: 20 years after its initial traumatizing release, “Oldboy” returned to infect a new generation’s worst Freudian nightmares in a short theatrical run earlier this year. Watching this story play out for the first time since I watched a “totally legal” copy on my computer in high school, remastered in 4K for theaters, made it one of my favorite experiences of the year. Park Chan-wook’s gut-wrenching adaptation of Garon Tsuchiya’s manga unsurprisingly still succeeds in handling its more shocking moments with an unexpected and twisted emotional core guiding it all the way through. While certainly not for everyone, as evident by the viewer at my screening who stormed out following one of the film’s more vile reveals, “Oldboy” is the type of movie you should absolutely still watch with your parents.

Writer: Carlos De la Luz

Movie: “Past Lives”

Streaming service: Apple TV+ (rent)

Why: Writer and director Celine Song’s semi-autobiographical story of childhood sweethearts flourishes in this film. Not only is it visually captivating, but Song’s voice as a writer shines with her background in playwriting. Her characters are complex and layered with the multitude of identities immigrants carry with them throughout their lives. It is perhaps the first love triangle story I’ve seen where I wanted everyone to be together in the end. “Past Lives” is heartbreaking cinematic poetry.

Writer: Laura Dux

Movie: “Saltburn”

Streaming service: Movie theaters, Amazon Prime Video

Why: An electric film that puts “Babylon” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” to shame in its bold storytelling moves. Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan continue delivering captivating performances as college students with rising tension between them. “Saltburn” is a must-watch in theaters as the unusual plot points are certainly worth reacting to along with a crowd.

Writer: Dante Estrada

Movie: “Saw X”

Rent: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Why: Coming off of a mediocre movie like “Spiral,” the Saw franchise had quite the uphill battle to face. It’s not easy rebuilding after Chris Rock torpedoes your franchise, after all. However, this year’s “Saw X” is a fantastic return to form and shows that the extra time given to production was not taken for granted. The movie is oddly sympathetic towards John Kramer, which sounds weird considering what he does in his off time, but it also works in such a way that it wouldn’t have been the same if it wasn’t for John. The traps are just as inventive as fans have come to expect, and the kills. Oh, the kills. As long as you aren’t cringing from the gore, these are some of the most satisfying trap kills in the franchise. All of this together makes the package for this longtime fan simply to die for, and if you’d like to hear more of my thoughts, check out my long-form review of it here.

Writer: Samuel Valencia

Movie: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Streaming Services: Netflix

Why: In a time when multiverse stories are commonly told, from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to “The Flash,” the newest installment of the Spider-Verse franchise swings up to be supreme. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” picks up from its previous 2018 film, where Miles Morales continues his journey as the only Spider-Man in his dimension far away from his other Spider companions. Miles learns of a Spider Society where Miguel O’Hara leads every Spider-person into rescuing the multiverse from universe-ending threats. The animation once again goes to new heights, such as the inclusion of Spider-Punk’s unique art style, taking several inspirations from the punk art style in the 70s. Miles goes through an outstanding development of the pressures crumbling on top of fitting in with the other Spider-people. The Spider-Verse franchise keeps wall-crawling and has the potential to end up as the greatest comic book trilogy.

Writer: Dante Estrada

TV Shows of the Year:

Show: “Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake”

Streaming service: Max

Why: After Cartoon Network’s “Adventure Time” ended in 2018, it seemed like there was no more story to tell with the acclaimed animated series. But after the success of Max’s “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” anthology, the now sprawling saga captured what made the original series special with the “Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake” spin-off. In a gender-bent universe that ties back to its predecessors, “Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake” is a rare sight: a franchise brave enough to mature with its fanbase and do so in service of the beloved characters.

Writer: David Sosa

Show: “Invincible” (Season 2)

Streaming service: Amazon Prime Video

Why: Season 2 of “Invincible” follows the devastating note that the first season had ended when Invincible’s father, Omni-Man, revealed he had cruel intentions to enslave Earth. Although the newest season has yet to finish, it has highlighted several heartfelt themes, such as the struggle to continue past hardships and Mark’s endless aspiration to be better than his own father. This season proves to be inspiring and reflective as Mark has to overcome the trauma he has endured from his emotional encounter with his father and continuously lives up to the name of being Invincible.

Writer: Dante Estrada

Show: “Scavengers Reign”

Streaming service: Max

Why: When truly original content seems to come at a premium, “Scavengers Reign” delivers. It is a desperate story about survival and ecological ruin. It’s tight and cleverly devised, with stunning and sometimes disturbing visuals. It’s equal parts introspective, melancholic, grotesque, and horrifying.

Writer: Avory Baur

Show: “Succession” (Season 4)

Streaming service: Max

Why: “Succession’s” swan song season went out on possibly the most appropriate note possible for characters completely undeserving of traditionally satisfying conclusions to their respective arcs. Jesse Armstrong and co’s Shakespearean satire of the elite takes its horrifically unlikeable characters and brings a level of nuance, making them some of the most memorable fictional sociopaths in recent memory. Keiran Culkin especially shined this season, taking his deceptively unserious character and ending the show as maybe the most layered and interesting of the series. While there’s definitely plenty of real-world inspiration to tell more stories about the Roys, “Succession” understood not to overstay its welcome.

Writer: Carlos De la Luz

Show: “The Bear” (Season 2)

Streaming service: Hulu

FX and Hulu’s culinary dramedy series “The Bear” had a very high bar to reach this year after its debut season took the world by storm with its relatability and energetic style. Fortunately, this is a case where the sequel not only lived up to the original but surpassed it in almost every way. The characters take center stage as the level of care put into their development is made clear with how many layers are continuously peeled back, revealing seemingly unending depth. Everyone behind and in front of the camera understands how to portray human emotions and relationships in such an honest and vulnerable way while still maintaining a compelling narrative. While “The Bear” still has an optimistic tone, there are always those moments that make it feel like your heart is going through a meat grinder.

Writer: Carlos De la Luz

Show: “The Fall of the House of Usher”

Streaming service: Netflix

Why: You wouldn’t have to be a Poe fan to love this classic retelling of Poe’s “The House of Usher.” Another great work of horror made by Mike Flanagan is made even better with the wonderful social commentary sprinkled throughout the series. This show does an amazing job of scaring you through anticipation, not through any super intense gore. Alongside “Midnight Mass,” this show is my favorite work done by Flanagan.

Writer: Katherine Poling

Show: “The Last of Us”

Streaming service: Max

Why: “The Last of Us” is a pop culture powerhouse and possibly the first TV series in years that everyone was talking about the Monday after it aired. It is a gorgeous adaptation of an award-winning video game that sometimes copies scenes frame by frame. Even after all the hype, episode three, “Long, Long Time,” is probably the strongest use of episodic television storytelling. Enough has been said about “The Last of Us” this year, but it rightfully deserves all the praise it received.

Writer: Laura Dux

Show: “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Season 3)

Streaming service: Netflix

Why: “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” is all about being a social menace with elevated fart-joke adjacent comedy. Robinson is an SNL vet who landed his own sketch comedy show on Netflix. While seasons 1 and 2 are better, the formula still hits and will have you crying with laughter. And the episodes are short and sweet – perfect to watch with your food in between homework assignments or to binge over the break. I think I tightened my core laughing at these sketches.

Writer: Sabrina Farooq

Show: “Life On Our Planet”

Streaming service: Netflix

Why: “Life On Our Planet,” produced by Steven Spielberg and narrated by Morgan Freeman, allows viewers an opportunity to learn about all life forms on Earth from as early as the inception of creation. The eight-episode series includes easy-to-understand, spectacular animation of biological processes as well as breath-taking shots that keep you pondering: “How the fuck did they get this shot?” Lastly, as deep as my appreciation for David Attenborough is, allowing god to walk you through this film could not have been better placed.

Writer: Ben Avraham

Show: “Never Have I Ever” (Season 4)

Streaming Service: Netflix

“Never Have I Ever” ended its four-season run this past year, and for me, it felt like the end of an era. The show exemplifies some of the common foundations most teen shows on Netflix have, but this one was a little different. It starts off with a girl named Devi trying to find herself through therapy in high school after her father passes away. Suddenly, we see the authenticity and relatability of just a young girl trying to make everything perfect and get things to operate how they were before but eventually learning that’s not how life works. You can only get the true quality of life by making the best out of the new situations you’re in right now. I came in thinking it would just be another show, but I left putting this show up on my “Netflix Hall of Fame.”

Writer: Le’Raun Peron

Video Games of the Year:

Game: “Alan Wake 2”

Developer: Epic Games

Why: “Alan Wake 2” is my favorite video game because of the thriller storyline and the new-generation graphics. Since the first sequel of Alan Wake, I used to play for hours on the PlayStation 4. “Alan Wake 2” is a survival horror single-player game. Players can choose to play with Alan or Saga throughout the storyline. The game follows Alan writing a story in an abandoned cabin. The game is a really fun horror game with adventure. Overall, “Alan Wake 2” is the best game of 2023 because of the storyline and graphics.

Writer: Clyde Burns

Game: “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”

Developer: Insomniac Games

Why: “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” is my favorite game this year as it is a great sequel to Insomniac Games’s first Spider-Man game, along with tying in the events of the spin-off/short sequel “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.” With new additions to the movement, combat, and open-world map, “Spider-Man 2” takes the series beyond what fans were given previously, along with an incredibly entertaining story and (in my opinion) the best Peter Parker rendition in non-comic form. Check out Dante Estrada’s review here.

Writer: Jagger Freedberg

Game: “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”

Developer: Nintendo

Why: While 2017’s “Breath of the Wild” was an adventure in the fantasy kingdom of Hyrule like no other, I am not quite sure any experience will ever live up to the fun I had with “Tears of the Kingdom.” I played this game almost exclusively for a week straight, and not once did I find myself feeling bored or at a loss for what to do. I fought beasts, explored the brightest highs and darkest depths, and used the new building abilities to create almost anything my mind could think up. Perhaps the best part is how little time meant to me while playing, more specifically, allowing myself to get lost in the world of Hyrule. You don’t know immersion until you read a text at 6:00 p.m. only to spend what doesn’t feel at all like three hours playing only to get another text at 9:00 that makes you realize it’s almost time to hang out with real people again. And yes, that happened.

Writer: Samuel Valencia