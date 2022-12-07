For PCC students, faculty and staff, concerns about sustainability and water conservation trump aesthetics in the upcoming redesign of the campus’s reflecting pool.

On November 30, 2022 PCC’s Board of Facilities met to discuss plans for the rehabilitation of PCC’s reflecting pools. Thirty five years after the pools were last restored—some 50 years after they were originally built in 1937—they now require maintenance to the foundation to prevent further leaks and for repairs to be made to the pool’s pumping system. The plans, debuted at the Board Facilities Committee meeting, included more than routine maintenance, however.

The remodel should be delivered by 2024, in time for the school’s 100th anniversary. It would include an extensive facelift, as well as maintenance to render the pool once again operational in the long-term.

“If you see the mirror pools, even as they are not currently in use, there are still people all over them, laying there, and talking and collaborating. It’s a space we really believe will be a hallmark, as it has been for the last hundred years, will continue to be so for the next hundred,” said Assistant Superintendent/Vice President Candace Jones.

The plans, delivered by architectural firm Westgroup Designs Inc., include two separate 3D artists’ renderings. One was a contemporary design scheme, and the other was more traditional. Both designs include plans for optional add-ons such as seating, lighting, and landscaping upgrades that would include more eco-friendly drought tolerant plants.

The contemporary design includes sleek, streamlined coping and infinity pool edges. The traditional plan would restore the pool’s current coping in accord with the design of surrounding buildings.

In a survey conducted by Facilities staff that polled faculty and staff, the contemporary plan won by a narrow margin from the design perspective. Similarly, in a student pool there was a clear preference for the infinity pool edges. However, consistent among both groups were concerns about sustainability. Additionally, across surveys, respondents voiced support for add-ons and seating surrounding the pool.

PCC’s executive director of facilities services and construction, Richard Laret, raised concerns regarding the modern design’s cost and ecological impact. The infinity edges, while highly aesthetic, would come with a host of potential complications one of which being an increase in price ranging from $250-350 thousand. Additionally, the infinity pool would call for increased maintenance and the potential for more extensive water loss via splashing, spilling, clogs, and leaks.

“I would recommend, facility staff would recommend the traditional design,” said Laret.

Board of Trustees member James Osterling echoed Laret’s concerns about sustainability and cost. Osterling also voiced a desire to vote in line with the desires of faculty, staff, and students, but he stressed their interest in sustainability as key in his decision to support the traditional design.

“We didn’t present it as a tradeoff. We just said here is a menu, what do you like,” said Osterling, referring to the survey results. “We didn’t say, ‘in order to achieve that aesthetic, you are going to take away from your sustainability.’”

All board members in attendance voted in favor of the traditional design. The issue will be brought to a final vote at PCC’s next Board of Trustees meeting before either plan earns a final stamp of approval.

“Regardless of which design gets chosen, sustainability is a key, foundational piece of it. No matter what,” said PCC’s superintendent president, Dr. Erika Endrijonas.