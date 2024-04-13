Share:

The presidential search forums at Pasadena City College (PCC) on Wednesday featured the final four candidates, Interim Superintendent-President Jose Gomez, Lena Tran, Thuy Thi Nguyen and Carlos Cortez where they got to pitch themselves to the community in events punctuated by low turnout and minimal participation, spurring the search firm to extend the deadline for providing feedback an additional week.

However, an email announcing the extension was only sent to PCC faculty and staff and has yet to be sent to PCC students’ inboxes as of the publication of this story.

Each of the four finalists had approximately 40 minutes on Wednesday in their forums, moderated by PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekelheide, to introduce themselves to the audience and answer a set of questions created by the search firm AGB Search. The remainder of the time was allotted to questions submitted on comment cards by students and faculty.

“Well I think they all showed strength,” former Superintendent-President Jack Scott said following the forums. “I think that the Board then will have to check out their references and give a lot of thought. They naturally have already an experience with [Interim Superintendent-President Dr. Jose] Gomez that has served here as the interim. I know it would be a very difficult choice. I thought they had a very strong group of candidates.”

Shared governance and employee associations had their own forum with each of the candidates on Tuesday April 9, with the public being able to attend the ones held the next day.

Following each of the forums, attendees were asked to submit feedback forms on each of the candidates and are now given until Friday April 19 to submit the forms, according to a press release from the college. The original deadline was less than 36 hours after the conclusion of the forums on Apr. 11 at 11 p.m. during PCC’s midterms and the days leading up to spring break.

It is unclear what led to a decision to extend the deadline for the surveys and it is not clear if it will extend the process beyond the Apr. 26 date for a final decision set by a revised timeline approved by the Board in February.

These surveys will then be taken into consideration by the Board of Trustees before they conduct final interviews with the candidates and make the final decision, according to Board President Alton Wang.

“We have a really strong pool of finalists, candidates that we are glad that they have come to spend some time with their campus community,” Wang said following the forums. “And provide their vision and thoughts for our college and where we’re going. We’re looking forward to hearing the input and feedback from our college and what’s next.”

The forums were criticized later that day at the Board of Trustees meeting during public comments on non-agenda-items for being held when most students and professors are in class and unable to engage in the process.

“The forum took place in a weekday morning when a lot of professors and students like my schoolmates had class,” PCC student Tony Vong said. “I think it was completely unfair. Was poorly designed. The fact that a lot of students who had class during the morning on a Wednesday were denied the opportunity to take part in the search for the next president of the school. I think that’s completely tragic. So from a perspective from a student like myself the forum was undemocratic from planning to execution.”

Student Trustee Avery Bradley did not respond for comment on student issues and additional concerns about low attendance at the forums on Wednesday.

In an earlier interview, Bradley said that one of the top priorities was student input and interest in the process.

“I’m supposed to represent the feelings of students and what students want in a leader and especially what students want in a process like this,” Bradley said. “I like to make sure that people know how the board feels about it, especially students, but as a representative for students, I think that it’s my responsibility just to make sure that students are informed in this and at the end of that day, honestly my own goals for this process is that I want the president, whoever they are to be, I want students to know them. I want students to know their name.”

Several students did gather later for the food that was provided at the post-forum meet-and-greet, however many did not actually attend the forums at the recital hall.

“I didn’t know anything about this,” music major Jojo Rivas said. “I just heard a lady tell me, like, oh, you can feel free to get food anytime you want. And I just got it.”

Also at the Board meeting, dual enrollment and social sciences chair Eloy Zarate emphasized the importance of stable leadership, which he said was exemplified by former Superintendent-President Jack Scott.

“I’m also a student here, missing my class to make this statement,” Zarate said. “Dr. Scott, as you all know, created a stability and a reputation for this college. And he was a person, because he was local, was able to put everything, all his energy, into the school. And that’s what makes the difference. I have been here for 22 years and we’ve had nine presidents. And that is one of the major comments that is made by the people I speak, as we’re looking for a new president.”

The questions that were submitted by faculty and others touched on sustainability issues, employee conflict and the possibility of a $100 million funding drive for the centennial year of the college to fill in the funding gaps that may hit community colleges in the coming months.

In the Westerbeck Recital Hall where the forums were held it was less than half full for each of the four who presented. The majority of those in the room during the presentations were faculty members, shared governance leaders, and former and current Board members. The forums were also live streamed as unlisted on PCC’s YouTube channel, which as a recording is still accessible on the college’s website.

Following the forums the candidates got to mingle with the community at large, and allowed for the Courier to speak with three of the finalists following their presentations.

Carlos Cortez, former chancellor of the San Diego Community College District, has served as an administrator for over 19 years, in the University of California, Cal State, community college and K-12 systems, which they believe gives them a “unique perspective” best fit for serving as PCC’s Superintendent-President heading into its centennial year.

“As a queer non-binary Latino from working class roots, I think I can identify with the lived experience of our students,” Cortez said. “Pasadena Community College District is one of the most outstanding community college districts in the state and it’s largely because of the student centered approach to instruction and programming. It has a reputation for transfer and workforce development. It has a commitment to ensuring that the word community really means something in the community college, and a long-standing reputation that’s really bar none in the community. Specifically what interests me in the district is the students that we serve.”

Dr. Lena Tran, as the current president of Columbia College and as a manager/director of student affairs, has built partnerships with companies and institutions to create dual enrollment, transfer, and workforce pathways for students. Recognized for her work by the Silicon Valley Business Journal, Tran has made preparing students for the “world of work” one of her top priorities.

“Look at that board, look at all that flavor, that color. I am a DEI [Diversity Equity and Inclusion] person, I am a diverse person,” Tran said. “Look at all the students I met today from different backgrounds, from different majors, from different hair, clothes, and I embrace that diversity. Look at that. Everybody’s so diverse and to me, you need that flavor. And I always tell everybody, my student has to be ready for the world of work. I believe PCC prepares them because of the diversity, the excellent program that we have academically, the student support you have and, my God, the faculty, how it’s top notch.”

Thuy Thi Nguyen is currently a law firm partner who provides legal advice to community colleges. She also counsels African-American community college trustees and administrators and the Oakland Police Commission. Nguyen said she became the country’s first Vietnamese-American college president in 2016, and has worked extensively in or as counsel to community college leadership. Her legal background, she said, can serve the school well when “the laws are not working.”

“I know the big picture, I know how to go to the state legislature to get funding for you,” Ngyuen said. “In fact, I represented at the Community College League of California budgeting for all the community colleges, right? So and I know when the laws are not working for, you know, being able to do that. So I’m able to really muscle and get things done. Yet at the same time, people have always said I’m very student centered. I have this incredible relationship and I think it’s because students honor how authentic and accessible I am. And so to that extent, I can really be president for the students and really be there for you, with you, be led by you.”

Interim Superintendent-President Gomez did not make any additional comments following his forum to the Courier.

During public comments at the Board of Trustees meeting many came and spoke out in support of Interim Superintendent-President Gomez, including Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo and Vice Mayor of Alhambra Sasha Renee Peréz.

“We have someone in Dr. Gomez who understands this community, is a consummate professional, and I certainly hope that Dr. Gomez has the opportunity to continue in the position that he’s in right now,” Gordo said. “Already the partnership between the city of Pasadena, the school district, and Pasadena City College has been strengthened by his direct efforts. And I can see the momentum and synergy that we’re building.”

Perez urged the Board to keep Gomez and have him be the one that is PCC’s next Superintendent-President.

“Dr. Gomez is a thoughtful, kind, and collaborative leader who understands how to bring people together to get things done,” Perez said. “Dr. Gomez is a product of the community college system and understands the life changing impacts of campuses like PCC. He’s a resident of Pasadena and he knows this community.”

Once a decision is made on the new Superintendent by the end of the month the Board will be creating a transition committee that will “assist the new Superintendent/President transition into the role and the community,” according to an agenda item approved unanimously at the April Board meeting.

