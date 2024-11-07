Share:

As Aaron Iniguez saw the results come in for the election Tuesday night, he wasn’t surprised at President Trump being re-elected — but the margin by which Trump won the popular vote took him aback.

“I was really disappointed with how Kamala performed [from] seeing her campaign,” said Iniguez, who is a political science major at PCC. “I already knew she was gonna perform lackluster and less than favorable. Overall, it was not surprising — but the numbers were very surprising.”

Iniguez, 19, identifies as Latino, a demographic that has been in the headlines this past week for swinging right this election cycle voting for Trump. NBC exit polls showed that Harris underperformed Biden in every battleground state for the Hispanic vote with the exception of Wisconsin.

“We’re always leaning towards that culturally conservative side in Latino culture,” Iniguez said. “Men, specifically.”

In the aftermath of the election, students on campus shared their feelings of disappointment, fear, and sadness with a second Trump presidency.

“It wasn’t even like a close election,” said Ingrid Aguirre, a psychology major. “I fully expected it to be at least like neck and neck. It’s kind of sad to see that half the country wants my rights taken away.”

This election brought a deep sense of déjà vu reminiscent of the 2016 election. Not only was it another Trump victory, but one against a female candidate.

Hilary Clinton and Kamala Harris took up different strategies in discussing their gender identity. Looking back, Clinton’s campaign seemed to be from a different era of breaking glass ceilings and representation. Harris focused more on women’s health and abortion access. However, it didn’t seem to matter. The end result was the same.

“A majority of Americans are misogynist,” said Declan Thomerson, who is a philosophy major. “[They] wouldn’t want a woman president and it was sadly obvious to me.”

For ceramics major Prashanti Thompson, it’s impossible to reflect on Trump’s presidency without thinking about the future of her children.

“[I’m] very worried about what this indicates,” Thompson said. “For their rights and responsibilities.”

PCC Superintendent-President Jose Gomez and Board of Trustees President Alton Wang sent an email out to students and faculty the day after the election urging students to stand together as a community.

“In these times of change and uncertainty,” the email read. “It’s more important than ever to reaffirm our shared commitment to unity, support, and inclusion. We are united in our purpose to create a safe, compassionate, and welcoming environment for everyone.”

For Iniguez, he sees this election result as a reminder to have these harder political conversations in his community.

“Going forward I would like to voice my opinion [on politics] whenever I can amongst my peers,” said Iniguez. “If I see people like me, a Latino, voice their opinion, I’m going to let them know how I think about it.”

Amongst the uncertainty, PCC student James Salazar who is 69 years old, tries to remain hopeful.

“I think being an American means we’re optimistic people,” Salazar said. “I think freedom is always something you have to fight for, no matter what party you are. […] It’s four years, you know? I hope there’s enough checks and balances to keep [Trump] from saying he wants to be a dictator. But you know, the economy does need some shaping up.”

Staff writer Joseph Jaramillo contributed reporting.

