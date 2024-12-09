Share:

For weeks, the elevators in Pasadena City College’s Lot 4 parking structure have been malfunctioning, causing frustration for students and staff who rely on them to navigate the multi-level facility.

PCC student Kacey Charbonnet lives with Patellofemoral pain syndrome in her left knee which creates irritation and pain when walking up flights of stairs.

“It was a painful experience walking up the stairs,” said Charbonnet. “The elevators are very finicky and are inconsistent in their service,”

Charbonnet decides to park on the 4th floor due to the mass amount of parking readily available as opposed to the 1st floor which is very busy throughout the school day.

“I always park on the 4th floor because there is so much parking,” said Charbonnet. “I don’t know if it’s worth the trek back up anymore.”

Lot 4 currently only offers 24 handicapped parking spots on the first floor alone whereas Lot 5 has a combined 34 parking spots spread out throughout the parking structure floors.

Charbonnet isn’t alone in the distrust and disappointment in Lot 4’s inadequate service of the elevators. Students Diego Naranjo and Cosmo Cho chimed in and agreed that PCC could better maintain its school services.

“There have been times where the elevator just doesn’t work,” said Naranjo. “At times I’ve been inside of them and they make creaky noises which make me worry about my safety.”

“I try to use the elevator but half the time it doesn’t work,” said Cho. “[PCC] could better maintain the whole campus, they only seem to know how to maintain the vending machines.”



Enith Reyes, a student coordinator for marketing and communications at PCC, mentions the difficulties of obtaining an accessible parking permit for certain students.

“Some people don’t go to the doctor’s to get diagnosed to get [an accessible parking permit],” said Reyes. “If you don’t have one of those then you’re forced to park further away and then the elevator becomes a separate issue.”

For Reyes, PCC has a lot of work to do to change the school into a more accessible campus for its disabled students and it starts by going straight to the source.

“I think asking disabled students and going directly to the source and asking what their needs are is [one thing PCC can do to help disabled students],” Reyes said.

PCC has since restored the elevators to normal operation, explaining that the delays were caused by the elevators being taken offline.

“The elevators in Lot 4 are functioning normally,” said Alex Boekelheide, PCC’s Executive Director of Public Affairs & Public Information Officer. “They were offline [Friday morning] but service has been restored.”

The Courier reached out to PCC for a response regarding the inconsistencies in the elevators’ availability and to inquire about the regular maintenance of these transportation systems. As of now, PCC has not provided a response.

