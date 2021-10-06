After a year of remote learning, it is important for students to be mindful of their own safety, as well as the safety of others upon returning to campus. PCC’s 2021 Annual Campus Safety Report was released last week and details what types of crimes were reported on-campus, as well as what to do in case of a natural or man-made emergency.

According to the document, crime rates at PCC have been low in 2020 compared to previous years. However, it is important to note that the campus was closed for a large portion of the year.

Throughout 2020, one burglary, one case of arson, two cases of motor vehicle theft and two cases of domestic violence were reported. Although the statistics for violent crime at PCC have been relatively low over the past three years, there was one reported case of rape and eight cases of domestic or dating violence since 2018.

There were also zero cases of anyone bringing weapons on-campus and three cases of drug possession during 2020, which is also low compared to the last two years.

PCC’s Foothill and Rosemead campuses have the lowest crime rates, with one reported case of domestic violence at each location.

In an effort to control crime on-campus, campus police have released an action plan for nearly every foreseeable type of emergency. There is a comprehensive guide on what students can do and where they can seek help, whether they are actively in danger or not. It is advised that anyone on campus to review these protocols and familiarize themselves with the location of emergency call boxes. Students can also arrange an escort during campus hours by calling (626) 585-7484.

Active shooter preparedness is outlined in the report and additional resources can be found here. Students are encouraged to remember to get out, hide out, keep out and take out. Get out if there is an escape path, hide out if evacuation is not an option, keep out the shooter if you are able to hide, and take out the shooter as a last resort.

Victims of sexual or physical abuse on-campus have the opportunity to request a hearing, which may result in the suspension or expulsion of the abuser. Victims potentially have the opportunity to expedite the hearing upon request, as well as the option to be separated from the accused party during the proceedings.

Students are encouraged to call 911 in the case of an emergency, through their personal cell phone or 1 of the 141 emergency call boxes on-campus.