Celebrating his legacy and commitment to the college, the Pasadena City College Board of Trustees re-dedicated the administration building to honor former PCC president Dr. Jack Scott at a ceremony last Thursday.

Scott served as president of Pasadena City College from 1987 to 1995, laying the groundwork for a $150 million bond program that revitalized the college’s facilities and infrastructure. During his presidency, he oversaw the construction of five new buildings, including the Shatford Library.

“Even after he began his retirement, although we all know he never really retired,” Interim Superintendent/President Dr. José A. Gómez told the audience. “He was still ready to help this college succeed. The Sarafian building to my right over there, where you see the construction, is here today because of Jack’s influence.”

Originally from Sweetwater, Texas, Scott was a teacher and administrator at Pepperdine University, the Dean of Instruction at Orange Coast College, and the President of Cypress College before arriving at PCC in 1987. Although he never attended or taught at a community college, he developed a lifelong passion to support them.

“The reality is that it is the most egalitarian, the most democratic of all of our institutions in higher education,” Scott said. “And so, when I wanted to be inspired, all I had to do was get up from my desk as a president and walk out on that quad and see those students and realize some of them were the first ones in their family to attend college.”

After Scott’s time as President of PCC, he was elected to his first of two terms in the California State Assembly. He then served in the California Senate for eight years, where he was a champion for education, public safety, and a strong advocate for sensible gun control. A tree near the mirror pool has a plaque to honor his son, Adam Scott, who was shot and killed at the age of 27.

In 2008, he was selected to be the 14th chancellor of the California Community Colleges system, serving in the role until 2012. After his retirement, he moved back to Pasadena with his wife, Lacreta. In 2015, he joined the PCC Foundation Board of Directors and became chair of the foundation’s first major gift campaign, which eventually raised over $16 million.

“Through his nearly 40 years of service, Jack Scott has had a profound impact on residents of our district and the people of California,” Board of Trustees President Kristine Kwong said. “His commitment to this community is evident by his long list of accomplishments and service to the people of the San Gabriel Valley, California, and beyond. I salute Dr. Scott for his passion for this college and the countless list of good deeds he has done for this region.”