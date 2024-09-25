Share:

The PCC Board of Trustees approved an agreement last month that will increase the salary of all college faculty, full-time and part-time, by 1.07%. Full-time faculty who perform services during the 2024-2025 academic year will receive an additional one-time payment of $2000. Part-time faculty who work in the semesters of Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 will receive an additional payment of $1000 per semester worked.

The agreement between the Pasadena Area Community College District and the PCC Faculty Association follows a negotiation process that began in March.

“While we had previously reached an agreement with the District regarding the 2022-2025 faculty contract, the FA and the District agreed to a ‘reopener’ just for 2024-2025 salary schedules because the District didn’t want to give faculty any pay increase for 2024-2025 at that time,” said Dr. Mikage Kuroki, vice-president of the FA. “We were only able to reach agreements regarding salary for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024, and the FA wanted to preserve an opportunity to secure a pay increase for this third year.”

The term open to further negotiations was designated Article 12 of the contract between the District and FA. The Faculty Association first submitted their proposal to the District on March 18, according to the FA’s newsletter blog. Their proposed salary schedules included an increase of 5% salary for full-time faculty and an increase of 15% for part-time, as well as an additional increase equal to California’s cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) that would be determined in July.

The District’s counter-proposal offered a total pay increase equal to half of COLA, which the FA labeled “insulting” and “unacceptable.”

The tentative agreement between the parties in August settled on a pay increase equal to the full COLA of 1.07% for all faculty, with the included one-time payments instead of any salary increase beyond COLA. The agreement also allowed for elimination of the existing, less favorable salary schedule for part-time faculty in the Non-Credit Division and part-time faculty health professionals. Adjuncts have been moved to Adjunct Credit salary schedules, and part-time faculty health professionals have been moved to the Adjunct Semester Credit Nonteaching salary schedule.

These negotiations come during an on-going effort to ensure the fair pay of part-time faculty. During the Spring 2024 semester, posters appeared on campus bulletin boards in support of part-time faculty bearing the slogan “Equal Pay for Equal Work.” On the same day the board approved the agreement, the Courier reported that the Pasadena Area Community College District had been named in a legal complaint, accusing the district of failing to properly compensate part-time faculty in accordance with California law.

“This agreement balances the need to recognize the work of the faculty with the college’s responsibility to manage its budget during a time of fiscal uncertainty,” said Alex Boekleheide, spokesperson for PCC. “We look forward to continued engagement with the Faculty Association on this and other issues during the negotiation of the successor agreement.”

Responses from the FA also emphasized that the agreement is just one step in a continued dialogue with the District.

“Although we were able to secure the above pay increases, one-time payments, and improvements to Article 12, we believe all faculty deserve more and will be pushing for pay increases in the next round of Negotiations for the 2025-2028 faculty contract,” said Kuroki. “We have already begun this process and are due to meet the District this week.”

The board approved the agreement during the meeting on September 11. There were no dissenting votes.

