In an era of social media where true identity is masked by the selective personality posted on Instagram, Twitter, and Tiktok pages, It’s easy for people to conform to societal norms. Following in the standards of beauty and personality to feel accepted. Remi Wolf, a 25-year-old singer and songwriter from Palo Alto, goes away from that. “Juno”, her debut album, brings forth an energetic tempo and colorful mood that showcases Remi Wolf’s sound. Partnered with her neon outfits, vibrant accessories, and kaleidoscopic album cover, Wolf creates an album that reflects her fully open, wild, weird personality. A beloved artistic style by her following “the remjobs”, the stan following that felt understood in her raw and quirky personality.

Remi Wolf is a California local, having grown up in Palo Alto and graduating at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music. She is a seasoned professional in the music industry. In a New York Times Article, her music is defined as “the tumultuous emotions pent-up inside of her into hypercolored explosions”. With Lyrics like,

“Bubbl?gum, bubble butt, bubblegum

She th? crazy one going apeshit dumb”

Creating an explosion of weird, hyper-realism imagery, she creates these outrageous lyrics of pure chaos matched with an upbeat, homorhythmic texture into each song that really pops out. Her sound feels like an escaped experimental piece to the genre of pop, given it stems more into the funky, boom bap type beat mixed with the bedroom pop, Doja Cat-esque style.

Jared, whose stage name is Solomonophonic, is the producer for the album. Wolf and Jared are partners in everything, and a great dynamic into their music chemistry and chaotic personality. In “The Making of Liz(Documentary)” you can see the two musicians interact in their music making process. Given the loud, sibling-like banter with each other, stage dynamic in concerts, and sassy remarks about their music, they push each other’s boundaries of talent into new heights.

The album title is named after her dog, a french bulldog, who she adopted during the pandemic. The album cover also features a collage of Juno’s heads with Wolf in the middle wearing a bright yellow hat and red cowboy boots.

The album as a whole seems to just be a discography of Remi Wolf. It follows a certain up-beat abstract pop art that showcases her experiences through the pandemic, given songs like “Anthony Kiedis” about isolation, and “Street You Live On” that mentions her feelings of anxiety seeing her ex boyfriend. Her aim is to break the boxed genre of bedroom-pop, and this album does that. While pop is going into certain directions of punk rock, in Olivia Rodrigo and Willow Smith, Wolf creates a new sub-genre of kaleidoscopic pop in this album, with a more comedic tone and quirky production style.

Titles such as “Liquor Store”, “Grumpy Old Man”, “Front tooth” seem like random thoughts of chaos that Wolf has had in this album making process, mentioned in a comment of the Grumpy old man music video on Youtube.

“‘Grumpy Old Man’ is such a feel-good song. Everyone can dance and vibe to it…even the grumpy old man on the porch!” Wolf said.

Individually the songs are great, ”Buttermilk ” and “Sexy Villain” beat production and harmony to Wolf’s voice creates an exciting, faster beat that will get anyone feeling good, and bop their heads.

In track like “Anthony Kiedis”, “wyd”, and “Volkiano” she gives amazing lyrics and song progression that elevates the production of the track. Her voice in these tracks showcases her smooth soft side, while tracks like “Liquor Store”, “Guerrilla”, “Quiet on Set” showcases her crazy outgoing style that reflects her outer personality.

Wolf’s lyricism is definity showcased through the album, in tracks like “Volkaino” and “wyd”, compromises with over the top random words that depict Wolf’s life is a very Remi Wolf way, with weird descriptive imagery of her emotions, she creates wonderful rhymes and composition in each track that immerses you into the colorful world of Remi Wolf.

Wolf is only getting started. She’s found her sound, and her vocal production potential is only in the very beginning, an example of her range in “Liz” is a fragment of what she’s capable of. The album is already very good, though, while somewhat one-dimensional, Juno can be experienced in shuffle and still create a good way to experience her abstract like work in different listens.

8/10