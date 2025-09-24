Share:

Last Friday, Metro celebrated the opening of new A Line stations, connecting more historic neighborhoods to the LA transit map. This is a further realization of the public transit goals that LA has been working on since 1990.

The main event was at the North Pomona station and was attended by Los Angeles and California officials. All four of the new stations had free merchandise and food trucks for all who wanted to join the stations’ first voyages. There was a large turnout for the event — every seat was filled, and others stood under tents to watch the opening remarks and the ribbon cutting.

The event started with speakers thanking all who worked to get this line finished on time and on budget, and detailing the history of this line.

“This has been more than 20 years for some of us,” said Hilda Solis, member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Since the line’s opening in 1990, what was once the Metro Blue Line started in Long Beach and stopped at the Metro 7th Street Station in downtown Los Angeles. Since then, the line was combined with the Metro Gold Line in Pasadena. Now, the Metro A Line is the longest light rail line in the world at almost 60 miles long.

Even with the line’s historic length, there is more to come. The line won’t be finished until it reaches its final stop in Montclair, which is planned to be completed by the time of the Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028.

Habib Balian, who heads the A Line project, has been working hard over the last five years to get this extension built. But at a $1.5 billion cost over five years, many officials are wondering if completing the original plan of the line is worth it — leaving the fate of the A Line’s last extension unknown.

“Whether you’re a student, daily commuter, retiree, or visitor, the Metro A Line has served as a vital link.” said Member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Kathryn Barger. “With this new extension, students that attend the four colleges along this stretch of the line now enjoy the freedom of cheaply and reliably traveling throughout Los Angeles.”

This transit system has been a long dream not just for the politicians of LA, but the population as well. With 70% approval from voters, the improvement of LA’s transit system is a dream come true for many.

