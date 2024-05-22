Share:

After only one year, a photography competition along with a scholarship opportunity was taken away from PCC students due to the allegations of censorship of students’ creative freedom within the competition as well as the complete exclusion of the photography department faculty on how the competition would be run.

After the success of The William G. Ericson Photography Competition and Scholarship in 2023, the PCC Foundation and The Ericson Foundation decided they wanted to solely run the show this year.

It came as a surprise to the photography department as a whole when the competition flier was sent out to prospective students this year, without faculty knowledge. Last year’s competition was overseen by faculty members Juliana Rico and Anthony Lepore every step of the way in order to ensure that it was as beneficial to the students as possible.

The new guidelines for this year’s competition also proved to have issues with the creative freedom of the students art and faculty along with students felt the foundations wanted to censor the art that was going to be produced.

“A lot of diversity and equity issues were embedded in it,” Rico said. “It had some large problems that we as a department did not feel comfortable endorsing.”

Faculty were not consulted regarding any of the new guidelines or criteria, and there was a complete lack of correspondence between the foundations and the photography department in regards to how the competition was going to be handled.

Rico made it clear that the faculty along with students who participated that first year were extremely proud of the work that had been produced, and they were happy to encourage all the students to create work that they were passionate about.

Faculty and students were bitterly disappointed when the guidelines of the competition were released and the department discovered the foundations wanted “family-friendly images.” Students felt a restraint was being put on them creatively and as growing photographers.

“Last year wasn’t not family friendly,” said winner of last year’s scholarship Emi Ramos. “It was literally just the fact that there was queer work in there.”

To the faculty, the changes imply that either the PCC Foundation or the Ericson Foundation were uncomfortable with the work that was produced by the queer students and students of color who participated in the competition that first year. They also believe that the foundations found the student’s images “controversial and confrontational,” according to Rico.

“As a faculty we can not allow for this kind of criticism and scrutiny from non-professionals in the field that are exclusionary in practice,” Rico continued. “It’s more important for us to support our students than to give in to money.”

Unfortunately for the students who had already begun their creative process for the competition this year, the decision to cancel the photography competition was announced by PCC Director of Programs Kris McPeak, the PCC Foundation, and The William G. Ericson Foundation. The scholarship is now exclusively being offered to high school students who participate in the competition.

“I think it’s shameful what they did. I know so many people that were looking forward to the scholarship,” Ramos said.

The William G. Ericson Foundation still has one more year within their three-year contract with the photography department at PCC, and according to the foundation, they are actively trying to remedy the issues and concerns many had with the competition this year in order for the 2025 year competition to be a success.

“We are working to reimagine the competition to be held in the future. We realize this comes as a disappointment after the success of the 2023 competition thanks to its outstanding entries,” wrote McPeak in the announcement letter.

Another change to this year’s competition was how the scholarship money would be handled. Unlike the first year where the scholarship winner was permitted to use the money how they felt beneficial to themselves, this year the foundation is offering the $7,000 only as tuition money to use at PCC or at the student’s desired school.

“It was so nice because I was able to use the money for whatever I wanted and this year it seems that they just wanted to lock that down and use it for tuition,” Ramos said. “That money is life changing.”

