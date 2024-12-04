Share:

For the first time since 1974, the Lancers finished the season with an undefeated 11-0 record after winning the SCFA American Division Championship Bowl at Robinson Stadium against the Chaffey College Panthers last Saturday night.

“I’m just so proud of our players. The student-athletes here, they really have done just a great job of being consistent and you know, playing hard on the field with doing all the right things off the field as well,” head coach Robert Tucker said. “I’m just so proud of their consistency.”

This championship bowl game was a rematch of last year’s when Chaffey, who were undefeated at the time, beat the Lancers in a tough battle with a score of 16-12. This year, in an almost complete reversal, Chaffey with a 9-2 record this year, visited Robinson Stadium to defend their championship.

“The thing I love about Chaffey is that they make you work hard, focus harder and iron sharpens iron and they bring the best out of us,” Tucker said. “I think we do the same with them.”

Pasadena’s home crowd was ready to make their presence felt in this high-stakes championship game with the entrance to Robinson Stadium offering school merchandise, inflatable noise-maker sticks and “Fear The Spear” rally towels for fans to use in high-leverage situations.

Passions flared from both teams with officials penalizing players for unsportsmanlike conduct. In the second quarter, Chaffey’s running back Christian Bozeman was ejected following his second penalty, leaving the Panthers without their lead ball carrier from the second quarter and onward.

The Chaffey Panthers were quiet all game, getting shutout through three quarters, but they managed to score 14 points to keep the Lancers on their heels. Alast, the final push was not enough to put them past the sizable lead Pasadena had already accumulated.

As the game clock hit zero and the scoreboard said Pasadena 23, Chaffey 14 the energetic home crowd began celebrating by singing along to songs like “We are the Champions” and “Don’t Stop Believing.”

After the game ended, three awards were handed out —two Player of the Game awards, one for each team, and the American Bowl MVP. Sophomore linebacker Torriq Brumfield was awarded PCC Player of the Game. Brumfield loaded the scorecard in his last game as a Lancer with 10 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

“It was very important to me, you know, last year. So me and some of the guys we had a lot of returners and last year we played Chaffy and we lost,” Brumfield said in his final game as a Lancer. “I know what I wanted. I know what I was going for, I know I was playing for my family, my last game on this team so it was really easy for me to know I was playing for this award the whole game.”

For the final award of the night, freshman linebacker Ethan Bowser was awarded game MVP. Bowser had nine tackles, two sacks, forced a fumble and broke up two passes in the game. Afterward, the entire team raised the championship trophy in front of a large supporting crowd at Robinson Stadium.

“We worked hard. We stay consistent. Try to go 1-0 every week and we came out prepared. We watched film. Coaches were on top of us. We came out prepared. Ready to go,” Bowser said. “Beginning of the season, since January, since we started, since spring ball, we stay consistent. We had a goal and we completed that goal. What I had to do was just stay focused on doing my job and doing right for the team and everybody else clicked in. We’re all family, got the W.”

As the team continued celebrating their victory with sparkling cider and dancing, offensive line coach Steven Mojarro, who celebrated his eighth year on the coaching staff, remembered meeting the 1974 Lancer team and how special it was to be forever connected to their legacy.

“It’s just one of those things where all those players came and talked to our players and gave them motivation and gave them speeches and gave them a chance to get better in school and everything,” Mojarro said. “Those were great teams and we’re just trying to keep up the legacy of Pasadena, and they did a great job.”

Next week, the team will have their annual banquet to celebrate the historic 2024 season. For Tucker, the next steps are to focus on next spring and recruit.

We have about 40 guys that are leaving the roster because they’re moving on from PCC, they’re transferring, they’re graduating. So we need to be able to replace those guys and with guys that have similar value and want to be a part of a championship program,” Tucker said. “So we need to get those guys in for the winter semester and spring so they can get through the spring semester so that we can get them in for spring ball.”

