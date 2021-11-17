A student was nearly kidnapped outside their classroom in the R Building by a disheveled white male, according to police.

The man grabbed the victim by the wrist as she passed by him on her way to class. The student was able to get herself free from the man as he tried to pull her away, police said.

The student was followed by the man into her classroom. After entering he became alarmed when he saw the other students and fled.

The attempted kidnapping occurred on the third floor of the R building before the victims class was about to begin at 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 16.

The man is suspected to be a transient and “described as dirty and wearing disheveled clothing,” according to a Campus Police warning message. He was described as a thin white male about 5’8”, in his 30’s with a shaved head and acne. He was said to be wearing a faded black hoodie and his jeans were baggy and faded as well.

Students received an email to their campus email account with information regarding the attempted kidnapping asking students to walk in pairs.

“[The] timely warning [sent out to students] is the only information we have at this time, the case is currently under investigation,” said PCC detective Tyler Robins. “I’m going to exhaust every investigative lead that I could possibly have and try to identify this person and bring them to justice.”

“I would remind students to always be aware of their surroundings,” he added. “If something feels uncomfortable or wrong, get help or leave the area and contact campus police immediately … Call boxes are located throughout the campus and inside buildings. We’re open 24 hours a day, you can call any time.”

Detective Robins advises that PCC students should have the PCC Campus Police phone number—(626) 585-7484—saved to their phones in the event that they are ever in need of assistance.

The campus provides police escorts to individuals at any time while at PCC.

This story will continue to be updated.

Last update 11/17, 2:58 pm.

Staff writer Jericho Sanchez contributed to this story.