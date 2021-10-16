PCC has announced that sports fans can return to attend sports events in-person Wednesday, October 13 via their online portal pcclancers.com and other social media outlets.

The first live in-person events at Robinson Stadium will be the men’s and women’s soccer team double header against El Camino College Tuesday, October 19. The men’s team will play at 2 p.m. and the women’s team will play at 4 p.m.

Masks and proof of vaccinations are not required to attend events at Robinson Stadium, but social distancing is recommended.

The first live in-person event at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium will be the women’s volleyball team against Mt. San Antonio College Wednesday, October 20 at 6 p.m.

Fans are expected to complete a survey prior to attending events at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium. The survey is the school’s evidence that all attendants have been vaccinated before they have stepped on campus. After completing the survey, fans must show proof of completion before entering the gym. Masks are also required at all times to attend an in-door event.

At this time, PCC requires that all students, faculty, and staff be vaccinated or a qualifying exemption based on medical or religious grounds before being allowed in a campus classroom, facility or office.

This story will continue to be updated.