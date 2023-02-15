The Pasadena City College Campus Police and PCC Administration is creating a Campus Safety Advisory Committee in an effort to enhance community-police relations on campus.

In a school wide email, a document titled Campus Safety Advisory Committee laid out the plans and guiding principles of the committee.

The purpose of the committee is to further develop community-police relations. The committee will have a total of 25 members that will meet monthly to provide counseling on issues that affect the safety and wellbeing of students, faculty and staff. Their first meeting is set for early March.

The document consists of six pillars that explains how the committee will function.

“These recommendations have laid a foundation for many colleges and universities and it is recommended that the Advisory Committee align its subcommittees to the six pillars articulated in ‘About 21st Century Policing,’” according to the document.

The committee took inspiration from the U.S. Department of Justice’s document titled The President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing published in May 2015.

The six pillars mentioned in the document are to enshrine trust between the school’s police force and the PCC community. While also ensuring that everyone’s well-being including the school community and police officers remain safe at all times.

In the past 3 years, there have been a significant number of events such as George Floyd’s tragic death in 2020 that inspired protests against the nation’s police force notably as the Black Lives Matter Movement.

“We live in a time where racial injustice has been linked to the history of policing as evidenced by countless numbers of senseless tragedies we read about all too often,” Assistant Vice President Candace Jones said. “At PCC, we are choosing to be responsive to the need for this advisory committee where we center the lived experiences of our student population.”

Jones added that PCC is committed to making the student experience free of exclusion and a welcome place for all.

“PCC is and remains committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging and is committed to removing exclusionary and discriminatory practices that are harmful to a culture of belonging.”

As there has been an increase in awareness of racial inequality inflicted by police, PCC is assuring that this behavior will not occur on campus. By establishing this committee, students would not despise the police’s presence on campus.

“As such, Pasadena City College’s Campus Police Department and the larger community acknowledges the collective impact of historical harms and present realities,” Jones said. “We re—envision our approach to campus safety by centering the experiences of communities of color/ vulnerable communities through a cooperative partnership with all stakeholders and a renewed commitment to equity, inclusion, and justice.”

After policing PCC for nearly 19 years, Chief of Police Steve Matchan adds that he feels that PCC’s law enforcement has provided support to the school’s community.

“We always do things that benefit our students, everything we do is focused around our students. So there hasn’t been a real change for us and we’ve been fortunate to build those relationships with our campus community when we have the opportunity to do so,” Matchan said. “This advisory group allows us to do that and if people have questions of what we do. As you know, you print the logs and our data logs, so if any questions come up upon that that we may share, we’ll share with them.”

When asked if there has been a change in how the school’s law enforcement functions, Matchan comments on how he has adapted the police force to better serve our students.

“But the only real change has come is training,” Matchan said “Which I focus on, where we are able to focus our training on community based training, de-escalation training, racial profiling training, all of that other stuff. It’s training that I see fit that will benefit our officers as well as our community.”

Matchan assures that the police department is focusing their efforts on nonviolent community training but rather training to have a well-established relationship with PCC’s community. With the expanding diverse community that PCC has, the police force puts their efforts into having a strong connection with the community.