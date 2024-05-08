Share:

As a single mother, Wendy Eller, an adjunct Spanish professor at Pasadena City College (PCC), spends more time on her non-teaching job outside of the college. Eller is one of the adjunct professors at the school who is not a ‘freeway flier,’ a term referring to adjunct or part-time faculty who spend most of their time driving between teaching jobs at various CalStates, UCs and community colleges in the region. In many cases, adjuncts are paid a fraction of what full-time professors make, but spend more time teaching, driving and helping their students succeed, leaving very little time for these adjuncts to take care of their own needs—or take on other jobs outside of instruction to make ends meet.

“It got to the point that I started to kind of give up and transition more into focusing more on my other job,” Eller said in an interview over Zoom. “Like, okay, I’m gonna have to dedicate more time to this job that I don’t love as much but it’s starting to pay more. Because at this point, I don’t think I’m gonna get full-time ever and I don’t even know if it’s worth trying. I’m putting all this time and energy. At that point, I was starting to realize, like, even if I got the full-time I would really have to change my life– move to the desert, these types of things, and I didn’t really want to change my kid’s life.”

A 2022 report from the American Federation of Teachers that surveyed adjuncts nationwide said “nearly 4 and 10 adjunct professors in the United States need government assistance to get by, with a quarter earning an annual salary below the federal poverty line.” Only 20 percent could “comfortably cover basic monthly expenses,” and 48 percent said that they struggle with knowing when and if they’ll have a class to teach in future semesters.

“I currently—and for about 10 years now—have a separate full-time or nearly full-time job outside of academia that pays the bills because the adjuncting was not,” Eller said. “I almost spend more time doing that work than I do on instruction, unfortunately.”

In an effort to decrease the number of freeway fliers in colleges, PCC full-time faculty and the Pasadena City College Faculty Association (PCCFA) are working with the college district to renegotiate an article of their employment contract to create pay parity between part-time and full-time faculty.

Beville Constantine, an adjunct professor of speech, teaches hybrid classes at LA Mission College and taught at PCC last year, serves as the PCCFA’s part-time vice president and as the adjunct representative on the Academic Senate.

“In no formal fashion are we trying to take anything away from our current full-time faculty members,” Constantine said. “What we’re asking actually is for the full-time faculty to support us as adjuncts as we try to achieve pay parity.”

Adjunct and part-time faculty at PCC are vocalizing their concerns even though they could face retribution for openly criticizing their working conditions. Tenured faculty members, however, have access to specific due process rights and can speak more freely on campus issues without fear of reprisal.

Parity is the equality of pay per contact hour for both adjunct and full-time faculty members. Contact hours include classroom instruction, grading and prep, and office hours. Overload hours like research and college services can be considered “teaching” for a full-timer’s total hours of compensated work time, according to PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekelheide in a text.

By breaking down the average full-time salary into hourly wages, a PCCFA analysis found adjuncts earn between $0.62 and $0.73 to every full-time professor’s dollar, depending on experience and education level. Faculty members with higher levels of education are able to earn more. The statewide average is also within that range, according to 2022-2023 data published by the California Federation of Teachers (CFT.)

Now the PCCFA is advocating for “equal pay for equal work” in an effort to break that cycle. Parity with office hours factored in can boost part-time faculty’s total compensation by 33 percent per course.

“We don’t have an office, right? We do now have paid office hours and got additional paid office hours, which is nice,” Eller said.

Compared to 17 neighboring community colleges, PCC has the third lowest part-time/full-time parity ratio. “Given PCC’s reputation and high cost of living,” the PCCFA said full-time salaries are “surprisingly low.” The Los Angeles and Santa Monica community college districts rank the highest, according to the PCCFA analysis of the same 2022-2023 CFT report.

“When I think about parity, I think about ensuring that salary schedules are consistent based on the work you do, across the state or wherever you work,” Constantine said. “If an adjunct faculty teaches at Santa Monica two courses and is paid a certain amount, we believe that for adjunct faculty who teach the same two courses at PCC the pay should be comparable. We understand it’s not always going to be the same amount. But there should not be these major differences.”

Due to the increasing cost of living in LA County, a full-time PCC professor’s salary loses its competitiveness over time. According to an analysis by the PCCFA, the contract salary has not kept pace with state-apportioned cost of living adjustments (COLA) since 2022. In order to catch up, the union proposes that faculty members receive more than the 2024-2025 COLA. Full-time faculty would need a 5% raise and adjuncts need a 15% pay increase, plus this year’s COLA to catch up.

“Because negotiations began before the state 2023-2024 budget was even begun it would have been close to impossible for anyone, including the [PCCFA], to predict how high the COLA for the 2023-2024 school year was going to be,” Melissa Anderson, PCCFA member and a natural sciences professor, said in an email. “As such, what appeared to be a strongly negotiated pay raise turned out to still be inadequate compared to the tremendous inflation that occurred in that time window and the unprecedented COLA budgeted by the state in response.”

The district receives funds from the state specifically for cost of living adjustments to be made to faculty salaries and wages. Additionally, the state has a “50 percent law,” requiring colleges to allocate at least half of their expenses per fiscal year for salaries and benefits for classroom instructors.

Colleges nationwide have been criticized for being too “top-heavy” and hiring more administrators than faculty, even as funding for colleges increases and the demand for more instructors increases.

Part-time and adjunct professors operate under different payment structures, with part-timers receiving compensation based on set hours worked and adjuncts compensated according to credit hour classes taught. This discrepancy often results in adjuncts earning significantly less, with some receiving as little as $3,500 for a 16-week semester.

In an April 2023 opinion article published in Pasadena Now, adjunct non-credit professor Shannon Maraghy said that voting rights for part-timers and adjuncts on Academic Senate issues were long overdue. A discussion on the issue of part-time and adjunct voting is expected to take place at the May 13 Academic Senate meeting, according to Constantine.

“Currently only full-time faculty members are allowed to vote on the executive positions of the Academic Senate. But this change will require a vote by the full-time faculty. I believe I’m not sure if adjuncts are allowed to vote in that process. But again, this is why we are starting those discussions on campus. To showcase to our full-time faculty members that, again, we need their support. Because if they are the ones who are going to vote on changes in the bylaws, then we will need them to vote in our favor.”

The Pasadena Area Community College District (PACCD) and the PCCFA agreed to reopen discussion into Article 12 of their joint employment contract in an effort to address the wide gaps between full-time and adjunct pay both in the credit and noncredit divisions. As a part of these renegotiations, the PCCFA proposed a “pay increase for full-time faculty, a parity increase for part-time faculty, and elimination of the Adjunct Noncredit Salary Schedule,” according to a post on the PCCFA website updating faculty in mid-march on the latest bargaining discussions with the college district.

“It would be out of place for me to comment on what’s going on the negotiating table,” PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekleheide said. “I will say that the district has a very strong interest in, you know, finding an agreement with its faculty union that serves both parties.”

All other terms of the 2022-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) will remain in place until it expires on June 30 2025.

There does not appear to be a clear correlation of hours worked and the benefits received, even though the handbook that lays out that adjuncts are eligible for benefits if they work more than 40% full-time equivalent credits.

Constantine estimates that the consensus among adjuncts is around “50-50” for satisfaction with the healthcare package.

“Many of them have said that one of the reasons that they did not need to have this care from PCC is because they already are covered through a spouse or through another institution,” Constantine said. “But I also believe that some faculty members may not have been interested in it because it wasn’t 100% coverage. So in the last contract we were able to achieve 80% coverage from the district which left faculty to pay 20% out of pocket. And this is why we have future intentions with the next contract to continue to push that needle forward.”

Sixty percent of the faculty at PCC are part-timers or adjunct, who often don’t qualify for benefits, work long hours, are paid less than full-timers, who make up 40 percent of faculty. But they do the same work for class instruction, spend roughly the same amount of time, and often teach classes at other community college districts and occasionally at CalStates.

Eller has historically taught ten credits; however in fall 2023, she reduced the number of courses she taught to one course for a total of 5 credits. The reduction of credits made Eller ineligible for PCC’s adjunct health package, and without a spouse to cover her, that left her without any coverage.

“I wanted to teach less for a semester so I could spend more time with my kid before he grows all the way up,” Eller said. “Now with the way things are, I don’t know if I would be able to go back up. And, like I said, because I have that other job, it was taking up a lot of my time and I was like, maybe I should drop down to just one course for a bit. But now, they’ve been cutting classes again because of low enrollment post-COVID. So I don’t know if a second class would be available to me if I wanted one.”

The pandemic’s hit to college enrollment has meant fewer classes, and therefore fewer work opportunities. During 2019 to 2020, there was about an 88% decrease in student enrollment and 89% decrease in adjunct positions, and the need for adjunct labor.

The California State Auditor reported in February 2023 that the state’s community colleges were relying too much on adjuncts, prompting legislation that urged schools to hire more full-time faculty.

“A pay raise to move towards parity would probably not directly impact adjunct job security,” Anderson said. “There may be indirect effects, but those would be difficult to predict- my guess is that the district won’t change their hiring practices because it’s still cheaper and more flexible to use part-time faculty.”

PCC hires full-time faculty as a part of their obligations to the state which directly correlates to the number of full-time equivalent students and only makes changes to hiring on a needs based system, or when a need arises within a department for a full-time role, according to Boekelheide.

When enrollment was low, the college was letting faculty teach classes with fewer students than the minimum required to keep a class on the schedule. But Eller said PCC has had to enforce minimums recently, often canceling classes after they’ve started and professors have scheduled them into their income.

“That’s part of the reason I did accept the asynchronous, the online class, because they fill up,” Eller said. “Whereas if I took the in-person class on the days that don’t even work with my schedule and it gets canceled due to low enrollment and that’s the issue, that’s where the anxiety still is. If it’s low enrolled and they have to cancel it and it’s a full-timer’s class, then that class would get canceled and they could, in theory, then take a classroom and adjunct’s to give to that full-time. So there’s just a lot of risk, especially once the talk of class is getting cut and they’re cracking down and have to cut dual enrollment, obviously we’re the first on the chopping block. Even those rehire rights go out the window if there’s no classes left to offer.”

Since the switch to online classes, Constantine’s freeway flying has been significantly reduced. He’s currently teaching online at PCC and hybrid at LA Mission College. However the switch to online shook academia as a whole, especially adjuncts, as they all had to redesign courses and later, return to in-person classes despite uncertainty about the virus.

“Everyone has been doing their very best in terms of professional development to design courses that mimic or will provide a similar experience as students who go to a face-to-face class,” Constantine said. “Pasadena City College has done a pretty good job of providing both in-person as well as online opportunities for students. But I think it warrants a larger, maybe statewide discussion or maybe across the country. Because personally, I’m concerned about our campuses not having the kind of foot traffic that we used to have before. And part of education, for me, is that socializing aspect.”

Eller concluded by saying that despite the struggles that come with being an adjunct professor, it is incredibly rewarding.

“I spent 10 years of going to school to become a professor so I could be in the classroom with students and teach what I am passionate about,” Eller said. “So that’s the only reason I’m still doing it. Not because it pays the bills at all, right? I do it because I enjoy it.”

Colin Haskins contributed to reporting.

Correction: We mistakenly conflated the 50 percent law which is California centric with the idea that colleges nationwide have been criticized for being too “top-heavy” and hiring more administrators than faculty in attempts to comply with this law. This has now been corrected and we apologize for the error.

