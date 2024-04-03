Share:

In August 2022, the United Farm Workers Union marched from Delano to Sacramento, following the same path labor leader Cesar Chavez took in 1996. Inspired by Chavez’s achievements, this 335-mile march was held in hopes of passing the California Agriculture Labor Relations Voting Choice Act Assembly Bill. This bill would create more ways for farm workers to vote on union elections without pressure from growers or supervisors.

Marching in the heat of summer along those farm workers, for the second time, was the president of UFW Teresa Romero. In 2021 she started a march for the same cause, but on the first day of the march, Governor Newsom vetoed the bill. Undeterred, she began again. This time, Newsom wanted to meet with her.

“I’m marching. He knows where to find me,” Romero stated. “He can come to me.”

PCC Equipo invited Romero to a student-held panel on Wednesday afternoon to speak about advocacy and leadership. She walked onto the stage of Westerbeck Recital Hall with her gray hair and red UFW pin contrasting her all-black attire. Amidst the applause, chants of “Sí, se puede” could be heard throughout the crowd.

“‘Sí, se puede’ for us is more than a slogan. In the challenges that we have within the UFW, within the farm worker community, ‘Sí, se puede’ is really what we embody,” Romero said. “There are times where we fight for something, it doesn’t happen, we fall down, give ourselves a few hours to mourn, and then we start all over again.”

Romero is the first Latina and immigrant woman to become president of a national union in the United States. She was raised in Mexico in a Zapotecan culture where women run the family and businesses. Romero’s grandmother constantly reassured her that she could do anything she set her mind to.

“If I would try to say ‘but,’ she would not even let me say the ‘but,’” Romero says. “She said, ‘You can do it.’”

Romero wants people to recognize farm workers are the backbone of agriculture and work hard to feed Americans three times a day. Farmers were declared essential workers during COVID-19, but she believes they aren’t treated as essential workers and often go unnoticed and unseen.

“I am tired of people saying, ‘I am the one giving them the jobs,’” Romero stated. “[Farm workers] are the ones that are making the company.”

PCC Equipo was given the idea of hosting Teresa Romero by the Race and Equity team at PCC as they believed she was a great fit for what PCC Equipo is all about leadership and advocacy.

“Having such a diverse [woman] become president of a union, the first one, is important,” PCC Equipo member Catarina Gonzalez said. “Hearing her point of view of how we can advocate for stuff is important.”

Throughout the panel, Romero emphasized the importance of the youth using their voice to create change. She believes that the first step in leadership is to work together and to put the community first.

“The power that you have, the ability that you have to change things, is enormous,” Romero said.

Romero’s leadership has touched the lives of many people who face the challenges of being undocumented and working in the fields. PCC student Anacarolina Flores is from Mexico and grew up in San Luis, Arizona where the Cesar Chavez labor movement began. Her grandparents were part of the Bracero Program and her parents worked in the fields alongside the rest of her community.

Flores was very emotional when she got the chance to speak with Romero as she sees her as a big inspiration.

“I know my family has had it better than previous families, but there’s still so much to go,” stated Flores. “Seeing that she’s at the head of all this, that thanks to people like her we’re not as bad as we were, it’s just crazy.”

Romero’s heart and passion belong to the fields and those who work in them. The strength and perseverance of her community is what keeps her going when she feels that there is no end to the fight for legalization for farm workers. She will continue the rest of her life clapping and chanting “SÍ, se puede” until change has been made.

