Faculty at PCC are set to protest the college’s plan for a return to campus, which includes requiring students and staff to wear masks and take mandatory weekly COVID-19 tests at designated testing sites around the school when they return on Monday, Jan. 24.

The PCC Faculty Association proposed an extension to the district in order to continue remote learning until Feb. 12. However, the school district has not signed off on the proposal, prompting concerned faculty and students to respond by organizing a protest against the decision. The protest will occur at the Mirror Pools on PCC’s main campus on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 12 pm.

In a recent Facebook post, Pasadena City College laid out a roadmap for those expected to step foot on campus next week. Students are encouraged to become familiar with where their designated classes are meeting. A campus map can serve as a resource for new students or returning Lancers who need a refresher.

Most importantly, it is mandatory that everyone stepping foot on campus practices social distancing and must wear N95, KN9, or triple-layered surgical masks at all times. It is recommended not to wear cloth masks at the moment. The campus also mentioned that they would be passing out surgical-grade face masks at testing sites and key locations around campus.

The school said students and faculty must show a negative test result “within 72 hours of their first time back on campus.” The campus has provided information and resources to help everyone find a testing site with testing times.

Individuals who cannot make it to campus can find satellite testing sites at the Foothill or Rosemead campus. Employees can upload test results here, and students can use this link for their submissions.

Students with vehicles can find the drive-thru testing site in Lot 3 on the Colorado campus, and the employees can find a drive-thru testing site in Lot 5. There will also be a walk-up testing site located at the Mirror Pools.