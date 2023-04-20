The Pasadena City College Board of Trustees passed a resolution to end the Covid state of emergency for the Pasadena Area Community College District in a meeting on April 19.

The passing of this resolution will end the vaccine requirement and measures like masking, social distancing, and other Covid modifications for the PCC community by Oct. 31.

This decision comes following the Pasadena City Council’s vote to end the local state of emergency on March 6, L.A. County’s declaration to end the state of emergency county-wide on March 31, and CA Governor Gavin Newsom’s proclamation declaring the emergency over for the state on Feb. 28.

The decision was preceded at the meeting by a presentation from Vice President of Business Services Candace Jones on the resolution, including statistical information taken from surveys of PCC constituencies.

The resolution passed with an abstention from Board of Trustees President Sandra Chen Lau and a no vote from Board Clerk Alton Wang.

Prior to the vote, Wang explained his decision during discussion, citing the 2,269 students in opposition to ending the vaccine mandate out of 4,912 responses from Jones’ presentation.

“I just want to recognize that the pandemic isn’t over,” Wang said. “It is true that jurisdiction after jurisdiction have been executing rescissions of Covid-19 orders, states of emergency, things of that nature, but I want to recognize that it certainly is not over. I also want to recognize that the feedback we got [from students] is split. 4,912 responses is not an insignificant amount of students to respond to anything, certainly not a survey like this, but it is an overwhelming number that does not want to see the vaccine mandate end. These students are the ones who are going to be in the classrooms, impacted by this.”

On this issue, Student Trustee Simone Chan spoke to the conclusion reached by Associated Students in their discussion with Jones earlier that day.

“Through our discussion, we thought that it would make more sense that we follow the Health Department,” Chan said. “We took their advice at the beginning of the pandemic when we [thought] that we needed the vaccine mandate and, as Associated Students, we just think it makes more sense that we continue to follow their guidelines, as that is what we have been doing throughout the whole pandemic.”

Following the meeting, PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekelheide explained the college’s reasoning behind the October 31 deadline to enact these changes.

“It is intended to give the administration and the college space to implement any systems or infrastructure to be able to affect the decision, but the college is prepared to remove the vaccine requirement at the beginning of the term in Fall 2023, which will be August,” Boekelheide said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will end the national Covid state of emergency on May 11.