At a special PCC Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting in mid September the board hired AGB Search to conduct a nationwide search for PCC’s next permanent Superintendent-President.

“AGB Search is honored to be assisting [PCC’s] governing board with this important undertaking,” Janice Fitzgerald, a Senior Executive Search Consultant from AGB Search said in an email.

The board voted 4-1, with two absentees to select AGB Search to conduct this process, according to PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekelheide in an email.

This hiring comes after some of the Trustees allegedly pushed out former permanent Superintendent-President Erika Endrijonas over a contract dispute in the spring.

Board Member John Martin and PCC Board Member Tammy Silver were against the efforts to oust Endrijonas, calling the cost of hiring and paying the firm to conduct the process “much higher” than just sticking with the former Superintendent-President.

Board member Jim Osterling added that the cost goes beyond any monetary value as it is a campus and community wide participatory process that involves all levels of the institution.

It is also the issue of the short tenures’ of the Superintendent-President in the California community college system which averages about “three years” which is less than optimal, according to Osterling.

“Unfortunately, the average tenure of a CEO Superintendent/Chancellor in the California community college system is about three years,” Osterling said. “I would ideally hope that we could get a Superintendent CEO with a tenure of, you know, five to seven years and possibly more.”

AGB Search is a nationwide search firm that has conducted searches for hundreds of colleges across the country. PCC hired AGB Search out of a total of six others that presented to the board at the special meeting.

Alton Wang, the current board Vice President emphasized the importance of PCC hiring a firm that was willing to listen, and he believes that is the case with AGB Search.

“I think they really were committed to listening,” Wang said. “Which was really critical for me. Listening to the voices of our campus community and listening to what we as a college collectively, across students, staff and faculty want to see in the next leader.”

Martin, who voted against hiring the firm, said that he preferred agencies that had a bit more experience in the California community college system, but despite that he “expected good results” from AGB.

In order to begin this process AGB Search will be overviewing PCC’s current search policies outlined in Board Bylaw 2431, which sets out a number of steps the search team has to abide by. Including the structure of committees and their conduct during the search process. AGB Search is also mandated to follow these guidelines.

The search committee is composed of representatives from PCC shared governance groups, including the Academic Senate, Associated Students, Board of Trustees, and Classified Senate.

“They’re [AGB Search] going to engage our community and work collaboratively with all of us to have the most accessible search possible,” Wang said. “Their experience in leadership, in government, and that they are kind of the go-to folks when it comes to governance issues or our education boards, I think their experience on that will really earn them being able to help identify a solid leader.”

The firm AGB Search prides itself in the ability to successfully hire Superintendent-Presidents for higher education institutions across the United States, from high schools, community colleges, state-funded universities and private institutions. They also note their success in hiring diverse and highly qualified candidates to those roles, as 61% of their hirees are women or underrepresented groups, according to the presentation shared with the PCC board.

While Wang also prioritizes hiring someone from a diverse background, he emphasized the need for the next Superintendent-President to be committed to “student success.”

“I’m looking for someone who is committed to students’ success, committed to equity and addressing the issues that we’re all [facing] in our communities today,” Wang said. “And someone who will work across the various constituencies, effectively able to bring people together and be able to help lead our college.”

Silver added that following a tumultuous tenure from the previous permanent Superintendent-President, the next Superintendent would need to be good at communication and bringing people together.

“I’m looking for a communicator, a listener, a real people person,” Silver said. “I think that’s what’s important for the college.”

As one of the most diverse college institutions in the United States, Osterling emphasized the need for someone who brought that to the forefront of their leadership at PCC.

“I very much want a leader running the institution who understands that diversity, embraces that diversity, celebrates that diversity, welcomes that diversity and welcomes each and every student,” Osterling said. “And shares our goal of having every student feel welcome at PCC. And I believe that we will be able to find a leader.”

AGB Searches’ efforts will be led by two Senior Executive Search Consultants, who’ve both headed and are currently leading a number of Superintendent-President searches across the United States at a wide variety of higher education institutions.

The efforts to find the next Superintendent-President will expand nationwide in order to give the search firm and the BOT the best possible options, both in terms of diversity, and scope of experience. Another reason was that a lot of the current California community college system CEOs and Presidents are near or at retirement age, and that there are 20 or so additional searches actively taking place, according to Osterling.

In the document presented to the PCC board in mid-september, AGB is currently defining PCC’s search parameters, which encompasses a number of steps that establishes the organization of a search committee, defining the committees “purpose, process, roles and responsibility,” meeting topics, structuring listening sessions with “key constituents and stakeholders to inform and finalize the Leadership Profile,” and identifying “common pitfalls” in the search process, according to the presented document.

AGB is also currently defining a search timeline, something that has yet to be finalized or presented publicly to the PCC community or Board of Trustees. Despite the uncertainty of a publicly available timeline, each of the seven trustees are set to share their opinions on their ideal candidate with AGB in the first week of October, according to Silver.

It is currently unclear on how students and other members of the community beyond PCC’s on campus stakeholders will be able to participate in this process and have a say in PCC’s next permanent Superintendent-President.

The firm hopes to have the process wrapped up in six months, keeping to their originally proposed timeline put forth to the board during the presentation.

“I know of colleges who have done the entire search process and at the end have said no to all of the candidates that are brought to them,” Silver said. “I am confident that this board has the strength to do that at the end of a long search process. If we don’t find a candidate that is right for PCC, I don’t think we’ll take second best. We want the best for Pasadena City College.”

Wang, Board Member Sandra Chen Lau and Fitzgerald directed additional comments to Board President Kristine Kwong who declined to speak on the record.

Board Member Steve Gibson did not respond to a request for comment.

Sabrina Farooq contributed to reporting.