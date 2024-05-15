Share:

Students and faculty members quickly piled into the Writing Success Center (WSC) in support of PCC alum turned published author Reyna Grande’s panel. They were handed a box of catered food from Stonefire Grill, a notecard to jot down questions to ask the guest speaker and were given the opportunity to purchase one of Grande’s books for $15.

The WSC was a packed house as PCC’s Puente club spotlighted Grande in a discussion-based event on May 7. Grande shared stories reflecting on her journey from student to award-winning writer and expressed the significance in “Believing in the dream.”

Through Grande’s vulnerability of opening up about her personal struggles while attending PCC, the workshop had turned into a comforting, judgment-free environment where students can be heard and understood.

Grande was asked questions about her upcoming as a writer by two PCC student moderators, Alejandra Mendoza and Cielo Sobrino to help structure and direct the discussion. Grande began by speaking about her quest to earn her name, Reyna Grande which translates to “Big Queen” in Spanish, a name that she felt couldn’t be fitting without fulfilling her dream of becoming an established novelist.

“Now I’ve gotten to actually being proud of having that name,” said Grande. “I try to do everything I can to always live up to what it means to me and to my family, I want to be that person that can set us on the right path and inspire others.”

While Grande faced hardships throughout her life, writing is what kept her grounded. She emphasized that her road to becoming a published author wasn’t easy and that she had to overcome various challenging obstacles that could have potentially steered her off her path.

She spoke of her family struggles that took a toll on her confidence as a writer. With non-English speaking parents, she felt a lack of support for her hard work as they were unable to read her stories. Even as an award-winning author, Grande expressed that she still desired validation from her parents.

“When ‘The Distance Between Us’ came out, I translated it myself so that they could read it and they still didn’t. I realized that my parents don’t really have a reading habit, but it was hurtful,” said Grande. “Here was something that is so important in my life and I couldn’t share it with the people I love.”

As a PCC student, Grande was faced with familial struggles that interfered with her work ethic. With an alcoholic and physically violent father, Grande began to lose hope in her education and writing as she carried this heavy weight on her shoulders.

In need of guidance, Grande looked for her English professor, Diana Savas who nurtured her drive for writing and presented a comforting and trusting space that allowed Grande to open up about her personal struggles. In fear of Grande wasting her talent by dropping out of school, Savas proposed that she move in with her so that she could give all her attention to writing.

“I really needed to be in a place where nobody was yelling, hitting or drinking, I just wanted to focus on being a student,” said Grande. “She gave me that space and because of her then I was able to continue with my classes and not having to worry about all the other stuff that was happening with my family. And that’s why I was able to transfer out of PCC, because of my teacher’s help.”

At UC Santa Cruz, Grande began to grow insecure about her future as she dealt with imposter syndrome. She was unsure of her ability to push further as a writer and began to doubt her passion for it. Grande feared coming back home a failure as she was constantly reminded about the employment struggles a writer faces in their career, with which many students in the audience resonated.

Grande urged students to evaluate their choices when embarking on their future careers as she shared the story of her move from obtaining a Bachelor’s degree from UCSC to coming back home to work as a retail associate due to the difficulties of landing a job as a creative writer.

“I learned a lot from that experience and that’s why every time I’m in front of college students I make sure to tell them to make sure that as you’re dreaming about your future that you’re taking the steps necessary so that when you graduate you have a plan and connections,” said Grande. “Go volunteer, go do internships, do everything you can in your field while you’re a student so that when you graduate you don’t go through that transition of ‘What am I going to do now? I have nothing.’”

Grande expressed her gratitude for having the opportunity to share her story with students; as she was mentored throughout the course of becoming a writer, she can now pay it forward. She had taken the first step into breaking the cycle of generational trauma as she and her husband fully welcomed and accepted her daughter’s passion for writing, as she followed in Grande’s footsteps, something that Grande did not experience with her family growing up.

As a published author, Grande takes her life experiences and turns them into a story that can be shared with others who can relate. Her differences as a Latina with immigrant parents is a narrative that many people can resonate with and draw inspiration from.

“A lot of her work is used in the Puente classes and her readings are used in reference in the classes as well,” Puente club advisor Sara Miranda said. “We wanted to bring her and honor her because she persevered through so many obstacles that she encountered as a student here.”

The event presented an environment for students who felt lost to unite through Grande’s story of her determination to become an award-winning writer.

“Through her lived experiences and where she is at currently, being a PCC student, they feel that if she can do it, they can too,” said Miranda.

