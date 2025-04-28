Share:

One Pasadena City College (PCC) student whose F-1 visa was revoked earlier this month has had their status officially restored, a college spokesperson confirmed to the Courier on Monday.

“We are aware of one PCC student who has had their visa status restored,” Alexander Boekelheide, executive director of public affairs at PCC, said in an email.

The news follows a tumultuous period for international students nationwide. The Trump administration moved to revoke more than 1,500 student visas across the country in recent months, sparking fear, legal battles, and uncertainty for students studying in the United States.

At PCC, two international students were initially impacted by the revocations, the Courier reported. College officials said they were working closely with the International Student Center to provide support and monitor developments.

The federal government’s partial reversal comes after a wave of lawsuits filed by international students and universities, challenging the legality of the visa cancellations. Last Friday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced it would temporarily restore the legal status of many students whose records had been purged from the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), although officials warned that terminations could still occur in the future, the New York Times reported.

Boekelheide did not say whether or not the second PCC student whose visa was revoked has had their status restored.

