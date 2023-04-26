The Student Transfer Reform Act, AB-928, passed in 2021 and is going into effect on May 31, leaving community colleges like Pasadena City College (PCC) without lifelong learning and self-development programs, possible cuts to faculty, and harder transfer requirements for student-athletes.

This bill established an Intersegmental Implementation Committee to facilitate coordination for Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT) to improve student transfer outcomes. PCC has a direct correlation to the bill as the institution provides students with ADTs.

The bill was introduced to the governor by a non-profit political organization called California Competes to the Assembly Select Committee, a state committee dedicated to helping students in postsecondary education.

It was originally intended to create a system of transfer from a community college to a Cal State University (CSU) or a University of California (UC) easier. Instead, it could create issues at the community college level, including losing faculty and staff, retraining academic counselors, and making it more difficult for student-athletes to transfer.

Assemblyman Marc Berman, the chairman of the Assembly Select Committee said that this bill will make for easier transfers.

“This policy is meant to allow students an easier transition to CSUs and UCs,” Berman said. “The bill will help streamline and improve the transfer process, making it easier for California students to accomplish their educational goals.”

The legislation lowers the mandatory amount of credits from 39 units to only 34 and combines the two previous pathways to UCs and CSUs of transfer into one.

One way to facilitate transfer was by combining the breadth (General Education classes for transfer to qualify for CSUs) requirements for CSUs and IGETC (Intersegmental General Education Transfer Curriculum of classes for transfer to UCs) requirements for UCs into a single transfer pattern for general education.

Previously, the UC Academic Senate, CSU Academic Senate, and Community College Academic Senate debated on which general education requirements to omit and agreed on Area D (Social science requirements) taking the loss, but the American Institution Requirement made it impossible. Through recent changes, Area E (Lifelong learning and self-development), classes are no longer going to be a requirement.

By May 31, the three branches of schools will meet in the Intersegmental Council of the Academic Senate to decide and verify the decisions being made, according to Superintendent-President Dr. Erika Endrijonas.

“Unlike the UC‘s and CSUs, community colleges pay for athletics through instruction,” Endrijonas said. “Part of the way that we can afford to have athletics is that we have kinesiology, PE faculty, and coaches teaching those athletic courses. If those classes don’t meet those requirements anymore, fewer students within or outside of athletics are going to take those classes. If you were students taking those classes, then that means that we won’t have the same funding available to pay for athletics. There is no separate line item in the budget to pay for athletics other than their instruction by the money that people taking classes generates.”

Under the 50% law, a law that says 50% of the budget for schools in K-12 districts and community colleges must be spent in the classroom.

PCC Women’s Basketball Coach Joe Peron commented on how this would affect student-athletes.

“If athletics are no longer funded through instruction, I cannot fund it outside of instruction,”

Peron said. “My students already have a difficult time transferring for any schools outside of California because California community colleges are designed to make an easy transfer to an institution within the state. If any of my students want to transfer to a school outside of the state, trouble begins.”

Student-athletes are asked by academic counselors in the beginning of their admission to PCC whether or not they want to transfer to an in-state or out-of-state school because the requirements are extremely different. Coach Peron said that some of his students cannot get accepted into as an athlete because they took too many lower division classes instead of GE requirements and their school does not accept the classes UC and CSUs do accept.

According to Peron, there are only so many positions open for student-athletes within UC and CSU sports, limiting their opportunity to explore other schools makes it all the more difficult for them.

Research done in 2021 by Eloy Ortiz Oakley, Chancellor for California Community College Athletic Association showed that 48.12% of California CC student-athletes transfer to an in-state school. In the California Community Colleges Athlete Name, Image, and Likeness Working Group, they provide a report to Gavin Newsom, California’s governor on how they can increase those percentages. Changes to the curriculum incentives student-athletes to stay within the state seeing as they cannot transfer out of it.

Speech, Communication, and College One seminar professor Casey Jones added that when she was made aware of the bill, it was her understanding that they would be eliminating her speech classes or giving her a different curriculum to teach based on the CSUs program. Instead, they decided on cutting her lifelong learning class, College Seminar.

Another issue is UCs are actively thinking about having Communication One as a prerequisite to Speech. Currently, we don’t enforce prerequisites like that, that’s a curricular decision. In order to validate it, we would have to do a study that shows that a student must take Comm 1 one-on-one in order to be successful. If a student can take speech without taking Comm, then we can’t have that as a prerequisite. All of these different things impact the three systems differently.

History Professor Eloy Zarate explained that legislation pertaining to making an easier transfer for students continues to get passed every couple of years.

“Limiting the number of remedial courses and only taking courses that transfer, has been done before and continues to be done, but it is starting to interfere with our fundamental job,” Zarate said. “What is our fundamental job as community college professors? To prepare those students to be ready for the rigor and work at the next level.”

UC Resolution 479 has certain limitations that don’t allow students to transfer to UCs and not CSUs. Zarate describes that “the imbalance in this legislation against 928 makes it harder for students to transfer.”

History Professor Francesca Chaboya makes clear that she is in support of an easier transfer for students, but not at the expense of their education. Most professors agree that they want the transfer process to be easier for their students, but getting rid of certain faculty or programs could have equally bad consequences as good.

While trying to eliminate barriers to transfer, student-athletes and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) get marginalized. Area E has all the kinesiology, physical education, and other courses that students must take. Before, if student-athletes took these courses they would complete the requirements for transfer, while also completing their needs for their major and sports program. If the requirements for transfer are null, but still necessary to take, student-athletes will have to work twice as hard to transfer.

While Chaboya worked as an academic counselor, student-athletes have the highest transfer rates in all community colleges with over 90% of them transferring within 3 years to a secondary institution. Likewise, the majority of our BIPOC population are student-athletes, according to Chaboya.

Chaboya goes on to describe how student-athletes might be placed in an impossible situation where they chose between transferring and their sport.

“They will prioritize what path they want to take and it could limit them,” Chaboya said. “Instead of fulfilling all of their desires as a student, this could cause an unfortunate realignment to their path because they have to scramble to figure out how to realign what the path to transfer is. What do I prioritize as my path to transfer or my sport?”

Professor James Arnston, who teaches and coaches Speech and Debate said that funding for this new bill is a concern.

“If the state is looking to do this properly, it’s a full academic year to start implementing the system,” Arnston said. “Another big question is where the funding is coming from. A lot of changes and switches to faculty, students, and programs are being made, but we don’t have enough funding to help make this system easier.”

Chaboya, who is also a former academic counselor, explains that with the new bill, it could be challenging to retrain counselors, reorganize how we approach scheduling, and efforts of inclusion and equity in school systems.

She also went on to say a lot of her students complain about how some services, such as PCC’s Mental Health Services are not equipped to help all the students there are.

“While they do a fantastic job, I have been there, there are not always enough people to help every student in need, so I can’t imagine how reprogramming it all is going to be,” Chaboya said.