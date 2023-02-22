By 2025, PCC plans to replace Café de Leche with a new food service building in Galloway Plaza, where students can have access to more food, beverages, and study spaces.

A Board of Trustees meeting estimated that the building, which would include a food grill, pick-up venue, microwaves, vending machines, and service windows, would cost at around $5 million. A new coffee bar would also be included, replacing Café de Leche as a result.

To further provide services for students on all corners of the main PCC campus, plans for the Galloway Café have long been in the works as PCC aims to implement more food services on campus apart from Lancer Pantry and the Piazza at the CC building.

“We wanted to…provide additional services to students on the east side of campus. More so than what we can get at the java hut now,” Richard Laret, the Executive Director of Facilities and Construction Services, said during a November 2022 board meeting.

“I don’t think it should be replaced. In my opinion, they should just add more menu items,” student Milo Broms said. “In the future, I would want a larger variety of options from a food service building, maybe with some stuff that’s a little cheaper.”

A final design has yet to be decided on, which then has to wait for approval from the Department of State Architecture before construction can begin.

Most of the space would be allocated to students looking to study, with a seating capacity of 115 people.

Current plans have Galloway Café positioned in the center of the plaza between the C-building and the under-construction U-building, covering approximately 3,100 square feet of space. Outside seating would also be available, similar to the few tables and concrete benches currently surrounding Galloway Plaza.

The architecture of Galloway Café would align with other Art Deco buildings on campus, like the bookstore, to keep a consistent style. Initial proposals had the building standing three stories tall with a basement but scaled down after consideration of construction time.

Unlike the west side of the campus, Galloway Plaza is vacant of any spaces or services aimed at students besides Shatford Library. And as the only food service on the east side, Café de Leche has minimal seating for those waiting between classes or arriving from the parking lot.

“I mean, if it’s better and they have more options, then I don’t mind too much. I don’t think there is anything wrong with it right now, but there could be better stuff,” first year student Josue Martinez said. “I would just want more options and space for seating because it does get pretty packed in that little area during rush hour.”

Besides the additional food choices planned at the Galloway Café, the school aims for the new space to be an area where students could interact and keep the east side of the campus busy. But some students believe the services at PCC are more than enough.

“I think PCC already offers an alright variety of healthy food services in the form of the PCC Pantry or the Piazza, so I don’t think more is necessary,” student Daniel Rojas said.

Construction was expected to have already commenced, but that remains contingent on a design agreement between the architect and Board of Trustees. Once a design is chosen, the building is scheduled to complete construction and open sometime in the spring or summer of 2025. After completion, Café de Leche will be gone as the new building occupies the space across the former hut.