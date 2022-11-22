On a cold fall night in Pasadena, the audience inside the Ambassador Auditorium was engrossed within the concepts of the cosmic perspective. Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson strolled across the stage with a candor that felt more like a sit-down with a friend, rather than a lecture on science and its importance with how we function in basically…everything.

The cosmic perspective is a method that is intended to knock down our egos and as Neil puts it, “feel more deeply connected to this world.” Using the metric system, Tyson described a plethora of concepts intended to scale how we live, ,while also rousing interest in how we quantify the world around us, even going so far as to equate Elon Musk’s penny to the average person would equal 600 thousand dollars. In jest Tyson quips, “I didn’t say there wasn’t going to be math tonight,” followed by a roar of laughter from the audience.

Tyson ended his quantification with the inconceivable sextillion, in which he stated was the amount of observable stars in the universe. Not billions, not quintillions but sextillion number of stars, and this is only within what we can see.

For years Neil DeGrasse Tyson has urged us to look up and now he is taking that one step further by imagining our place in the universe as one of the tiniest of fractions with a newfound connection with each other and life all around us by using the cosmic perspective.

Referring to the way humans often rank the intelligence of other living things, not just on Earth but in the universe, Tyson asked the audience “who defined humans as intelligent,” then answered this by saying we did. Chimpanzees share a molecular structure that is 99 percent the same as humans, but their rated intelligence is markedly different from humans. Tyson described it as being as gifted as the most intelligent toddler. Taking the percentage point, Tyson describes alien life-forms who may share similar DNA to humans but were one percentage beyond us–their toddlers would be solving the same mathematical equations as Steven Hawkings, their simplest thoughts would equal our greatest achievements.

Poking fun at human depictions of beer-bellied and bald aliens, Tyson posed the question of why we believe they would look similar to human’s bodily forms.

“Most life on Earth has DNA like us and looks nothing like us,” Tyson said.

The cosmic perspective intends to disrupt our ideas of self importance. By using the concepts Tyson had said the “ego has no bounds when its cosmic perspective is absent.”

Life is much more fragile than we often think of it since we have found ways to adapt and survive. Even though our ability to dominate Earth as a species deceivingly seems as though we are the masters of the universe, Tyson pointedly states that Earth is not a safe place, and Mother Nature does not seek to give and protect you. Indeed, Earth can sustain life but there are countless ways that it “wants” to kill you, such as natural disasters and disease to name a few.

Animals’ daily routines consist of trying not to die and not to mention an impact from an asteroid could wipe us out, as it has wiped out species before. The universe does not intend for us to breeze through unscathed. Tyson detailed that the “killer asteroid” that made contact with Earth’s surface 250 million years ago had wiped out 90 percent of living inhabitants. Maintaining his humor, Tyson said that asteroids are nature’s way of asking, “how’s that space program coming along?”

Tyson delved into how culture has caused us to create imagined lines carved into land masses, stating that these lines enforce tribalism and create perceived enemies amongst ourselves. Then, when Apollo 8 took the famous Earthrise photo that set the environmental movement in motion, this image of Earth rising from the perspective of space, gave in itself a cosmic perspective we had never witnessed before in what Tyson described as a “global consciousness.”

Taking the concept of Earth from afar, Tyson rounded out the talk by having the auditorium go dark and pulling up the shot of the new perspective of Earth from Saturn’s rings taken from Cassini called “In Saturn’s Shadow – The Pale Blue Dot”, harkening to the original image made famous by Voyager 1 and Carl Sagan.

Tyson’s lecture is a part of the Distinguished Speaker Series which presents lectures that feature individuals who have shaped society in considerable ways. Patrons can purchase a package that will give them access to six separate lectures that occur throughout its season, which spans between October 2022 and May 2023.

“The cosmic perspective is humbling, we are not the center of the universe. We are not the center of anything,” Tyson offered.