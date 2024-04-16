Share:

Audience chatter echoes throughout the Sexton Auditorium. Members of The Pasadena City College Community Orchestra are all seated as they prepare to perform the last half of their concert aptly titled “Musical Postcards From The East And West”, a program that celebrates symphonies from different cultures, and different walks of life. Their instruments shriek as they check to make sure their instruments are in tune. The conductor Henry Shin walks on stage and introduces himself to signal their start, announcing their next symphony: “Piece No. 6 in B minor, Op. 74 “Pathétique””.

To introduce “Pathétique”, Shin described his first encounter with the piece during graduate school while he considered whether or not he was making the right decision in pursuing music as a career. His passion was overwhelmed by uncertainties and the unstable nature of the job market for musicians. He continued, saying he felt connected to it after being at one of the lowest points of his life.

“It’s the type of music that just grabs a hold of me,” Shin said. “and I just want to keep uncovering what it is.”

The symphony itself is a mix of different tones and sounds. It’s almost contradictory in how it aims to make the listener feel, clashing sweet and soft melodies with violent crescendos and loud unsettling triumph. After all of its epic wit and glory however, it ends somberly, and quietly, like a whimper of defeat, paralleling the real story of its composer, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Some even speculate that the symphony stood as a foreshadowing of his own death, almost akin to a suicide note.

The concert came weeks after the orchestra’s previous performance, where they performed beloved scores from various video games. Though every concert carries many challenges and must be practiced and perfected with serious determination, the songs proved to be familiar with many of the players. Given this, the transition to playing nostalgic symphonies, to playing something more unacquainted, yet just as intimate, proved to be somewhat of a daunting task.

“The music was much more accessible to us.” first bassoon Issac Guadalupe said regarding the previous concert. “This one we really needed Professor Shin’s guidance.”

“For me, there was (pressure), I’m sure for the students too, but for me because I was accountable for every moment in the piece,” Shin said.

Adding on to its drastic shifts of intensity, the performance nearly clocked in at an entire hour of non-stop music. It showcases how impressive the musician’s dedication to their craft truly is.

“I’ve listened to this symphony a bunch of times in preparation for this,” Guadalupe said.

“It’s almost like singing your favorite song, it might be like two or three minutes long, but it doesn’t feel that way. It comes and goes.”

The PCC Orchestra weren’t the only performers that night however, for the PCC Lancer Concert Band also performed a handful of songs ranging from differing cultures and various walks of life before the transitional intermission took place which gave the stage to the second half of the night.

The PCC Lancer Concert Band began their concert with an energetic and exciting piece entitled “Festive Overture” composed by Dmitri Shostakovich. Quick and sweet, the band had finished the first song, when conductor Kyle Luck switched the role temporarily with Professor Tad Carpenter, who served as the guest conductor for the second piece entitled “Wild Dance”. The second piece proved to be even more colorful and lively than the first piece. After the second piece had finished, Luck overtook the role of conductor once again and the band performed their third piece entitled “An American Elegy” composed by Frank Ticheli. It proved to be a touching piece related to hope, written after the tragic events of the Columbine Massacre. Their final piece was titled “Chamak”, a composition that explores three different translations of “Chamak”, the first translating to “Ember”, the second being “Luster”, and the third and final meaning “Spark”.

“I think that the group was really peaking this week.” Luck said. “It’s been a process to get to this point.”

Both halves of the concert proved to be extremely powerful. They had similar ways of mesmerizing the audience, with hypnotic performances, shocking shifts in volume, lush melodies, uplifting crescendos, and somber endings. It all exemplifies the power that music truly holds.

Follow: