The Pasadena City College Management Association gathered over 40 of its 78 members to address the Board of Trustees Wednesday, March 15, accusing the college’s highest governing body of mismanagement, instability, misrepresentation of public interest, lack of communication and racism.

“I’ve been at PCC for 15 years and have served under seven superintendent-presidents,” Mat Camara, the acting board president of the Management Association said. “On Monday, April 11, 2022, the superintendent-president and the Board of Trustees received a vote of No Confidence from our colleagues in the Academic Senate, with a big emphasis on restoring transparency, equity, collegiality, collaboration and shared governance at PCC. Since then, the majority of public comments during the Board of Trustees meetings have been negatively directed at the superintendent-president and not the Board of Trustees.”

These claims indicate continued discord between the administration, management and faculty at PCC. The Academic Senate, representing faculty, voted No Confidence on the college’s leadership last April. Motivated by complaints surrounding COVID-19 regulations and the return to on-campus instruction, the senate called for the removal of Superintendent-President Dr. Erika Endrijonas.

PCC’s accreditation was placed on probation by the Accrediting Commision for Community & Junior Colleges in 2015, citing poor leadership and a flagrant disregard for shared governance.

“The nature of shared governance in California’s community colleges is that our institutions thrive on the open exchange of ideas and feedback,” Alex Boekelheide, special assistant to the superintendent-president, said. “So each group on a campus needs to be able to share their views openly and honestly. At PCC we have a very strong tradition of that being the case.”

The Academic Senate voted similarly in 2013 and again in 2015, expressing widespread disapproval of the Board and then superintendent-president Mark Rocha.

“That sort of dialogue is a vital part of what makes the community colleges what they are, a very collaborative, collegial set of institutions that go about tackling a hard mission, which is educating the largest population of students in the country,” Boekelheide said. “So those traditions of engagement and dialogue are really important to maintain.”

PCC remains accredited today, to be assessed again in 2028. California community college accreditation is evaluated every seven years.

“The college takes pride in its accreditation status and realizes that maintaining that requires constant effort,” Boekelheide said. “All parties in the college have a role to play in that work.”

In a March 6 press release, Santa Barbara City College named Dr. Endrijonas one of three final candidates for the position of superintendent-president. The screening process, which began this past November, will conclude with final interviews and public forums this week. That college has been in search of a successor to previous superintendent-president Dr. Utpal Goswami since his resignation in July 2021.

“Pasadena City College was once considered the final, ultimate stop on a presidential career path,” Camara said. “Clearly we’re now a pass through, as our current and past presidents have pursued supposedly greener fields.”

Dr. Endrijonas is the sixth superintendent-president to hold the position since 2007.

“We have been number one in ADTs [Associate Degree for Transfer] awarded, transfers for minoritized students, transfers to the CSUs and transfers in the state,” Camara said. “I guess we can add one more, top transfer institution for presidents. Are we PCC proud of this last one?”

The Board of Trustees President Sandra Chen Lau welcomes this criticism from Camara and the Management Association while also expressing the need for continued dialogue and communication.

“I actually feel that, if people feel they can do that, it means that we have encouraged people to speak up,” Chen Lau said. “Even though it’s not what we want to hear, that’s okay because we hear it. I’d rather have that than gossip. We are public figures and that comes with a territory. There are going to be decisions that people disagree with and we are on record.”

Chen Lau goes on to emphasize the state of transition the Board is currently in, welcoming three new trustees in the last three years. Trustee Tammy Silver was elected to the governing board of the Pasadena Area Community College District in March 2020, trustee Alton Wong was elected in June 2022 and trustee Steve Gibson was elected in July 2022. Chen Lau was elected in 2018.

“I think a healthy institution is that there is trust and understanding of the roles, and to know that sometimes having mild conflicts is not a bad thing,” Chen Lau said. “When I came on, I was very open to having conversations with faculty, with the union, because they’re very much an integral part of the campus. When you come to PCC, when you chose to come to PCC, you didn’t choose to come to PCC because there was a great board. You chose PCC because you know there’s good programs, there’s good faculty. That’s why. That’s why I feel that it’s important that everybody has an even playing field in their influence and access to leadership. I felt like I brought that when I came on board because I came from an academic background.”

By the weekend, no follow up communication had taken place between the Board and the Management Association, according to Camara.

“I am hopeful,” he says. “I mean, we did that because we all love PCC. I’ve been here a very long time. PCC is like my second home, and so I am hopeful we can create change.”

Dr. Endrijonas declined to provide comment for this story.