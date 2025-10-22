Share:

Monday, October 13

8:17 a.m. – Facilities reported an individual harassing vendors in the Quad. They were confronted and advised.

9:08 a.m. – A Professor reported feeling threatened by a student acting hostile towards her during class. An Officer spoke to those reporting and the Dean of the department who spoke to the staff and the student.

11:37 a.m. – Staff reported an individual in the 2nd floor of the C Building who was entering classes and offices yelling at people. They were escorted off campus.

12:20 p.m. – Staff reported an individual who was yelling at others in the C-building. They later returned and continued yelling inside the C-building once again. Campus police arrived, but were unable to locate the individual.

1:38 p.m. – Cadet reported the transient who was yelling at people in the C-bldg was smoking in Science Village. Disposition: Escorted off campus.

5:05 p.m. – A person reported she slipped on the E-bldg. stairs, sprained her ankle and was requesting a cold compress.

Disposition: Assisted/ Report taken.

6:37 p.m. – Facilities members requested to speak to an officer regarding a past incident involving a former PCC employee.

Disposition: Assisted.

8:02 p.m. – Person reported she witnessed a transient urinating in the L-bldg. Garden. Disposition: Escorted off campus.

Tuesday, October 14

2:19 p.m. – A student reported he was struck by debris while walking to his car in Lot D at CEC. Disposition: Report taken.

2:32 p.m. – Hit and run report taken for incident that occurred in Lot 4 level 1. Disposition: Report taken.

2:50 p.m. – Library reported a person was holding a bottle of alcohol near the women’s restroom. individual was cited for an outstanding warrant and also cited. Disposition: Cleared by arrest/ Cited out.

7:24 p.m. – Pasadena police advised they received a 911 call from a male who stated he needed police and hung up. The cell phone was pinging in an area on campus. PPD and PCCPD conducted area checks of the campus with negative results. Disposition: Unable to locate.

10:23 p.m. – Staff member submitted a CPART regarding a PCC student who was suffering from mental health issues. A welfare check was conducted by the student’s local law enforcement agency, and the student checked fine. Disposition: Assisted.

Wednesday, October 15

2:20 a.m. – Cadet reported a transient made threatening remarks towards him near the B-bldg. and left the area. Dispatch located the transient near the R-bldg. via surveillance. The transient was contacted by security and cadets and refused to leave the area. Pasadena police were contacted for assistance. Disposition: Escorted off campus.

7:20 a.m. – Staff reported a transient was sleeping inside the L-bldg., woke up and began yelling at people in the area. Disposition: Escorted off campus. (DISP#2025-10-15-12264)

8:49 a.m. – Facilities reported an individual fell off a bicycle south of the W-bldg. The individual was transported to the Health Center and later to the hospital by paramedics. Disposition: Report taken. (DR#2025-00241)

10:57 a.m. – Person reported a male who was known to take pictures of females on campus who was inside the library. The individual was contacted inside the library and was identified. A CPART was submitted by the officer on duty regarding the individual, who is a student. Disposition: Warned. (DISP#2025-10-15-12273)

3:57 a.m. – Report taken for a hit and run that occurred in Lot 3. Disposition: Report taken. (DR#2025-00242)

11:23 a.m. – Officer advised transient in the IT-bldg. 2nd floor to leave the area. Disposition: individual advised to leave area. (DISP#2025-10-15-12296)

Thursday, October 16

7:31 a.m. – Staff in the L-bldg. reported a transient walked in to the building and began tearing down posters off the wall. Disposition: Gone on arrival. (DISP#2025-10-16-12306)

9:11 a.m. – Student reported a transient was yelling obscenities in the Quad. Disposition: individual advised to leave area. (DISP#2025-10-16-12310)

Friday, October 17, 2025

9:29 a.m. – Staff reported a transient sitting at the west entrance of CEC was burning objects. Officer responded to area and the individual was gone on arrival. Cigarette butts and a lighter were located where the transient was loitering. Disposition: Resolved. (DISP#2025-10-17-12346)

7:56 p.m. – Person reported a transient was digging through dumpsters west of the CC-bldg. Disposition: Gone on arrival. (DISP#2025-10-17-12366)

9:47 p.m. – Cadet reported a transient yelled at a different cadet near the D-bldg. Disposition: Escorted off campus. (DISP#2025-10-17-12369)

Saturday, October 18

10:47 a.m. – Staff reported 4 individuals with bicycles were setting up camera equipment near the CC-bldg. stairs and believed they were going to film stunts. Disposition: individuals were advised.

1:40 p.m. – Skateboarders in Lot 4 were advised to leave the area. Disposition: Advised.

2:07 p.m. – Transient that was looking into windows at CEC was advised to leave the area. Disposition: Advised .

10:54 p.m. – A PCC student reported their vehicle was vandalized in Lot 5 level 2. Disposition: Report taken.

Sunday, October 19

Nothing out of the ordinary occurred.

