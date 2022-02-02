Students resumed in-person sessions on Monday, Jan. 24, at Pasadena City College, and for many students dealing with the anxieties of day one in the middle of a pandemic can lead to several questions, but who should they ask?

Parking

PCC has several student parking lots that, at the moment, are free of charge temporarily, not forever. Students would not know this since the parking lot daily permit machines are still accepting money, and the PCC website gives instructions on how to pay for parking. For the first two weeks parking is not enforced as the school allows students to get adjusted to parking policies.

Locating the ideal spot to set up your day can be a great place to start for new students looking to ask questions or discover what building their first class is on campus.

“I have a lot of music classes, so Lot 5 is right next to Center of the Arts, so that’s the perfect place to park,” Alexander Solórzano, a student worker at the Pathways FYE Center said.

“In my opinion, I would recommend either lot 3 or 4 just because they are closest to the R and the C building and we[Associated Students] are located by the R building and the quad, so if students have any questions, it’s a great place to come and ask us questions or even check out the student service center,” Vice President of Business Affairs, Brianna Akopian.

Finding a parking spot can be the perfect setting for an optimal day by giving students a great base of operations for locating their first class making it difficult to get lost and increasing the opportunity to be punctual.

Food

Taking on a new adventure can deplete the body, mind, and spirit; nourishing the body with a good nutrition plan is vital. Finding where and what to eat is essential to a student’s well being and mental perceptiveness on campus.

“The cafeterias are closed now,” Jovanna Guiterrez, a student worker at the Pathways Fye Center said.

Although several fast-food restaurants are located near campus, packing a meal or a snack is the most effective to ensure calorie intake. Students on a budget can go to the Lancer Pantry, where you can get groceries twice a week, all that is needed is your student ID. Students can find pantry hours and contact information on the school’s website.

The process is super easy, according to Lancer Pantry student worker Angela Hogue.

“Food is expensive to buy, snacks are even expensive to buy, the vending machines are expensive,” Hogue said. “They can come here and get snacks. They can get full service where they can take food home, cook at home. I mean we offer bread, cereals, cereals, pastas, sometimes we have things in the fridge, produce and things like that. It’s just more convenient for them and it’s free as long as they are a student at PCC.”

Covid Testing

In an email sent Sunday, Jan. 30, PCC stated: “We apologize if there was a delay in getting your test results. We made adjustments to help improve the notification process.”

An updated link to the schedule, map, and warning was also given to students in the email, stating, “while we do not anticipate the same wait times you may have experienced last week, please allow sufficient time in your schedule for the testing process.”

The PCC website also states, “Individuals who do not meet the testing requirement will receive a warning. Students with multiple warnings will face disciplinary action through the college’s established Student Conduct process and may be dropped from face-to-face courses.”

Students can anticipate receiving future emails with information as the standard operating procedure can change at a moment’s notice but can expect wait times to be from 30 minutes to an hour to get tested depending on the time of day. Results normally are sent via email 15 minutes after testing.

General Advice

Be vigilant in search for resources that the school provides in order to ensure a successful spring semester at PCC. Be aware of your surroundings and take mental notes on what routes work and ones that don’t. Embrace change as it is inevitable, reflect on your choices, and be proud of the challenge of in-person learning. No longer in virtual solitude reaching out to your fellow students and developing a comradery can be really helpful in both gathering information and overcoming social anxieties. Facing real life, accepting the journey, and taking chances can be the catalyst to a student’s success academically and beyond.