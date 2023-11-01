Lancer football’s dominant winning streak continued with a home victory against the Los Angeles Southwest College Cougars on Saturday in convincing fashion.

The Cougars began with the ball, but the Lancers held it off with strong defense. Lancers intercepted three minutes into the game by PCC cornerback Idrique Carmichael. They gave the Lancers the ball, and two minutes into Pasadena’s possession, PCC quarterback Kekahi Graham threw to wide receiver Greg Moore for a 25-yard touchdown. Within minutes into the game, the Lancers are now 7-0.

The Lancers held off attempts by the Cougars, who were in the pouncing position every time, but to no avail. LASC quarterback Michael Franklin did his best, but every time, he made an incomplete pass, and the first quarter ended.

The second quarter began with Graham in possession of the ball, attempting to score another touchdown for the Lancers. Still, he could only settle for a field goal completed by punter Justin Vergara for a 65-yard field goal. Lancers is now 10-0 Pasadena.

The second half began, and the Lancers went to another level. Two minutes into the third quarter, Graham threw a 25-yard touchdown to wide receiver Damien Gonzales. Vagara made the field goal, and now the Lancers were dominating the game with a 17-0 lead. In the same third quarter, the Lancers scored again by running back Issac Glover for a six-yard touchdown, and now the Lancers have an overwhelming 24-0 lead.

PCC running back Mohammed Maali had an impressive overall game of 70 yards with seven attempts and scored the touchdown in the third and gave his team a whopping 31-0 lead. The third quarter ends with a brutal three touchdowns.

“We came out, do what we gotta do and put up the W,” said Maali. “I felt great being with my family, everybody did their job on the field that’s what’s going to happen when we do that.”

The fourth quarter started with the Lancer ball, and without a moment to spare,15 seconds in, backup PCC quarterback Kaden Taylor made a 13-yard rush into the field goal line making the game 37-0. Taylor’s performance overall was two touchdowns and 35 yards in five attempts.

“I’m just glad the starters went out and killed everybody, ” Taylor said. “Ramped up the score, so had the opportunity to get in and just play with my brothers.”

At the end of the fourth quarter, the game ended with a lopsided 44-6 game and the Lancers are now 7-1 in the season, are 4-0 at home, and are 3-0 in the conference.

“The biggest game plan was to just get the ball back to our offense as quickly as possible and with the best field position as possible,” said Robert Tucker, head coach at PCC. “We were able to do that in the second half, a little bit of the first, but we need to do a better job at that and start faster next week.”

Tucker explained the dominant success his team has had this year.

“It all starts with recruiting. I think it all starts with the guys,” Tucker said. “Recruit as we could with guys that have been in our system but also with guys that are kind of game-ready.”

Next week, Pasadena City College will face Glendale Community College at home in an ultimate battle for the supremacy of the Verdugo Mountains, or just for bragging rights. Glendale is 6-2 with a five-game winning streak going into the game against Pasadena. Taylor is confident in the team that they can take on Glendale head-on.

“Our game plan is just to do what we did today, just take what they give us and put points on the board,” Taylor said.

Coach Tucker believed that the Lancer football could beat Glendale next Friday by focusing on their fundamentals first.

“The biggest thing is that it’s not so much about Glendale as it is us,” Tucker said. “If we do a good job in doing our job in controlling the controllables, we will be successful in our game against Glendale.”

The Lancers will face the Glendale Vaqueros this Saturday at 6 p.m. at Robinson Stadium.