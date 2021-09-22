Despite COVID-related restrictions, PCC students and on-campus groups are finding new ways to embrace their Latinx pride and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. In-person events may be scarce compared to previous years, but student-led PCC groups, along with faculty and staff, have organized a handful of events aimed to honor Hispanic culture and benefit Latinx students.

Kicking off the festivities on-campus is the Shatford Library at PCC which is currently offering a curated selection of books, ebooks and videos about Latinx culture, food, music and more. Those who visit the main floor of the library are treated with an eye-catching display featuring the literary works of Gabriel García Márquez, Edwin David Aponte and many more. Students can either shop the collection on the shelves of the PCC library, or online for free with their LancerLogin.

The library will showcase Latinx authors and works until October 15.

PCC students can also attend a number of zoom meetings surrounding Hispanic Heritage Month. The PCC Office of Work Based Learning is offering an online seminar called Trabajo con Corazon on September 23 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. During the zoom meeting students have the opportunity to hear Latinx professionals talk about how they navigate their workplaces. There will also be a Q&A section where students can ask questions and share their personal thoughts in a safe environment.

The PCC Association of Latino Employees (ALE) is also hosting a zoom seminar on September 30 from 12pm-1pm called Chicana/o Historical Counterstories. This meeting will focus on the “historical counterstory of one of the segregated Mexican schools in Pasadena”.

The Association of Latino Employees (ALE) is also hosting an event on October 5 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for Latinx/a/o alumni with Dr. Cynthia Olivo.

The PCC Student Advisory EQUIPO will be interviewing LA muralist Levi Ponce, famous for his extensive work on the Van Nuys “Mural Mile”, on October 7. Color, Culture & Unity Through Murals will be taking place from 12pm-1pm.

PCC will be celebrating its identity as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) on October 14 from 12pm-1pm. PCC was deemed an HSI last year and ranked #1 statewide in providing AA degrees to Latinx/a/o students in October 2020.

If the idea of a virtual event doesn’t sound appealing, the city of Pasadena is hosting a series of in-person festivities to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. On October 2, a screening of the Selena Quintanilla biopic will be shown at dusk in Villa Park.

There will also be a paint & sip of sorts at Villa on October 9, at 3pm. Pasadena residents are invited to enjoy a refreshing agua fresca while painting in the park. Reservations for both events are recommended but not required.