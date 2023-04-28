In an incident on the evening of Apr. 26 a group of students and library staff were threatened by an individual assumed to be a PCC student who was brandishing a butcher knife and was later apprehended by PCC Campus Police without incident.

“The campus police responded to a report of a student who had a butcher knife in the library and was threatening a group of students in that building,” PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekelheide said. “It was called in [to the PCC campus police] by library faculty or staff.”

In a statement from the Pasadena Police Department, they said that this person is known by PCC as someone who commonly harasses students on campus.

“It’s been a continuous problem with this person and he was harassing people,” Pasadena Police Department Officer Monica Cuellar said in a phone interview.

According to PCC campus police, the suspect was identified as Zhuowei Liao, age 21. He was booked in Pasadena on misdemeanor charges and released the same evening on a $25,000 bail and a citation, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department online Inmate Information Center. A court date has not been set for this individual.

It is unclear if the suspect who was apprehended for wielding the knife was a PCC student or not.

This story will continue to be updated.