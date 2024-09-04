Share:

College can be one of the most terrifying periods in a student’s life, especially because students can feel they are on their own. However students at Pasadena City College don’t have to do it alone. PCC provides many free resources to their students to help them become more successful in their ventures. These resources include counseling, health services, tutoring, and more. Here are some resources PCC has available for their students:

1. The Lancer Care Center

Attending college can be a stressful period for students, especially for those who have external issues that prohibit them from focusing on their education. Sometimes students need extra help but do not know how to ask for it, or from whom. The Lancer Care Center is that place at PCC. This center is the core for services and resources for students’ needs. Students don’t have to feel obligated to explain their situation to receive help

“The Lancer Care Center is an incredible resource for anyone who just needs that extra help. We want to do all we can to do the best for our students,” says Professor Sesley Lewis who is in charge of the center, “so that they can focus on their education.”

Students can receive mentoring, housing aid, funding, and many more resources. If a student were to be behind on rent, or about to be kicked out of their apartment, the center has previously covered half of the rent or provided vouchers for hotels in the PCC area. Students can also find jobs, child care programs, and low cost or free healthcare at the clinic on campus. All students can access these resources, as long as they take classes at PCC. The Lancer Care Center can be found at L-108 or online through their self referral form on Lancerpoint or PCC Connect.

2. Lancer Pantry

After a long day of classes or a particularly tedious lecture, students might need a snack to get through the day or they have no food at home and need groceries. The Lancer Pantry is the place to go. A part of the Lancer Care conglomeration, the Lancer Pantry provides food and clothing to currently enrolled students at no cost. Students can simply drop by the center in R-125. All the students are required to have is a student id. The Lancer Pantry has snacks for students who need a little something for the day but students can also get groceries, so if they need something for dinner or to have food in the home, they can get it at the Lancer Pantry. The Lancer Pantry offers nutritious food, not just snack food. The pantry was created in order to combat food insecurity for students, so that students can have access to nutritious food whenever they need it. The pantry also donates clothing to students. PCC wants students to have everything they can offer so they can focus on being students.

3. Success Centers

Students are a part of a community at PCC, no matter their major, race, or background. There is a place for everyone at PCC, and a huge part of this community is found in the success centers throughout campus. The success centers offer students a safe space and an avenue to seek aid, whether this constitutes counseling, tutoring, study space or access to technology. There are currently seven centers connected to the careers offered at PCC. The Arts, Communication and Design center, the Business and Industry center, Health Sciences and Wellness center, Liberal Arts center, Social and Behavioral Sciences center and the STEM center are designed to help students navigate their career path and feel prepared for their future after college. Centers for more general guidance do exist, including the Academic Athletic Zone for PCC athletes, the Black Student Success center, the Music Lab, Writing Success Center, and the Pathways FYE Center, which is especially helpful for first year students.

“One resource I use is the Pathways Center at V100 because there are my counselors who can help me be on track with classes I need to take based on my major, and there’s also a printer there that can help a lot of us,” says Dennis Sansores, a first year student at PCC. “Just a lot of resources in one area!”

4. Library

If students need a quiet place to study, a laptop, help with papers for class, the Shatford Library is the place. Librarians are available 24/7 to help students with any research they need to complete for a class. There are multiple printing kiosks available in the library where students can print pages for as low as 10 cents for each single sided page. For students who want to cram for a big exam with a study group, the library has various rooms students can rent out for hours, as long as they have at least three people. However, if students want to study alone, there are many quiet study spaces throughout the library. On the bottom floor, the library loans out laptops to students, for either a day or the semester. On the second floor, students can borrow graphing calculators for the semester. There are various computer labs through the library that students can use.

“The library has been an incredible resource to me already. I came to PCC worried about how I would handle everything, but they have helped me feel more organized and prepared to start this journey,” says Jenisa Phanthong, a first year student at PCC. “It feels like I can take it all on.”

5. Technical Support

Online classes require students to use technology that can be confusing or unfamiliar. PCC offers aid on how to log in to classes, how and where to log in to Canvas, the platform the college uses for their classes, how to join a zoom meeting and more tech related support that students may need in order to be successful in their education.

6. Counseling

Students have access to various counseling services for mental health challenges and their educational plan. Students can pick a counselor who will help navigate them through their educational plan, transferring to another university, any academic or personal challenges, and more. Students however must contact their counselor to complete their educational plan before completing fifteen transferable units in order to maintain financial aid and priority registration.

7. Financial Aid

PCC offers students advantages at college at less than half of what it would normally cost. Students can apply for financial aid and retain support in order to get their degree. The Office of Financial Aid in L-114 is available in person and online to answer any questions students have on what support they can get and how they can receive it. The office can help walk students through applying for FAFSA, which is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, so that students can have the ability to attend college and not have to worry about not being able to afford an education.

8. Health and Well Being Services

PCC offers a multitude of low cost or free health services on campus, at D-105, or online through Telehealth. Students can make appointments with the office for most health issues, unless it is a major issue that calls for surgery or a procedure that is too risky for the doctors on call to conduct, but this is not a common occurrence. If this occurs, the office will have you transported to the closest hospital. If you have a mental health emergency, you can also get help at this office. Not only do they provide mental health counseling, they can also test you for various mental health issues, offer immunizations, and more. Essentially, the office can do many things a hospital can do, for little to no cost for students.

9. Title IX Support

Students have access to support, information, and resources should they or anyone they know at PCC experience sexual harassment. PCC strives to cultivate an environment free from harassment and discrimination on the basis of sex. Students and staff can file a report and the office will reach out to the complainant and explain their rights. The office offers academic support, safety measures, class schedule modifications, work modifications, transportation, financial aid counseling, and referrals for healthcare, housing, legal resources, victim services, and even immigration.

10. Veteran Services

Students at PCC come from all different backgrounds, including veterans, military members, or their dependents. The transition can be difficult, so PCC created the Veteran Resource Center in W-108 to ensure that these students have just as much of a fighting chance at attaining an education. The resources the center provides ranges from processing these students’ educational benefits, to providing support on campus and connecting students to community resources.

Overall, PCC has many resources for the students who attend. PCC is committed to ensuring their students have everything they can offer in order to focus on their education and complete the path they have ahead of them. All students are encouraged to reach out to any of these centers for help.

