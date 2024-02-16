This was republished with permission from LAist as a part of our joint collaboration.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to register to vote for the general election, guided by your questions. We’ll be updating this FAQ as we answer more, so check back often. If you have a question that’s not being addressed, ask us! You can submit your question by using the form at the bottom and the Voter Game Plan team will do our best to get you an answer. Am I eligible to vote? According to the California Secretary of State , you are eligible to vote in California if you are: A U.S. citizen living in California

At least 18 years old on Election Day. This year’s primary is being held March 5, 2024.

Not currently serving a state or federal prison term for a felony

Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

Am I already registered to vote? You can check to see if you are registered on the California Secretary of State’s website. You can also call (800) 345-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.ca.gov . You may be registered and not even realize it. Since the New Motor Voter Act launched in 2018, eligible adults who visit the DMV for a new license or other services are automatically registered to vote, unless they opt out.

Even if you know you’re registered, it’s a good idea to check that details such as your name and mailing address are up-to-date. If you need to update anything, re-register . If you aren’t registered to vote, you can register to vote here . Since 2017, 16- and 17-year olds have been able to pre-register to vote. Eligible teens who pre-register will have their registration activated when they turn 18. You can pre-register here .

When is the deadline to register? Feb. 20, 2024, is the deadline to register online to vote in the March 5 primary election. However, if you miss that deadline, you can do same-day registration at any vote center in your county once they open, all the way up to and including Election Day . L.A. County in-person voting began Feb. 5 at the registrar’s office in Norwalk (12400 Imperial Highway, Room 3201, Norwalk, CA 90650). In-person voting is available at other L.A. County polling sites on Feb. 24. You can find Vote Centers here. If you register to vote after Feb. 20, that means you will register “conditionally” and will cast a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots are placed in pink envelopes, secured for processing, and counted after election officials have confirmed your voter information.