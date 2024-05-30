Share:

As Pasadena City College (PCC) prepares for its 100th birthday in fall 2024, the college is planning for a full year of celebrations, gala’s, oral and written histories, fixing the mirror pools, renovating Sexson Auditorium and continued campus revitalization for the school’s next 100 years.

“We’re very excited to be celebrating 100 years of PCC,” PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekelheide said. “This is clearly a major milestone in the college’s history. And we think it’s a good chance to really examine how far the college has come in those 100 years. Clearly the PCC of 1924 is a far cry from the PCC of 2024.”

These celebrations will be a campus wide affair, including all of the constituency and governance groups working together to create “as big a party as we can make it,” according to Boekelheide.

In 1911, Pasadena High School bought 18 acres of Orange orchards to build the original school, before buying the remaining 19 in 1923 before Pasadena Junior College (PJC) opened the following year, according to PCC’s 75th Anniversary Book. With its inaugural year being in 1924 it made PCC one of the oldest junior colleges in California, the first one was Fresno Community College which was founded in 1910.

When PJC held its first fall semester, there were a total of 270 students and 31 faculty members supported by the passage of a $2 million bond measure to fund the opening of the college and the continued expansion of the high school. This was a part of the wider efforts in the Pasadena community to confront the growing need for education following World War I and “to maintain its place in the procession of progress along with its sister Southern California communities,” according to the book.

“Its faculty, graduates, and former students, now numbering in the hundreds of thousands, have contributed greatly to business, education, industry, the professions, and most other aspects of American society,” Mark Morell Dodge, a PCC Faculty Member and former student said in the preface of the 75th Anniversary Book. “The talented efforts of its presidents, trustees, faculty, and staff have made PCC an extraordinary institution. This is not a chronicle of the people, events, or statistics, but a record of what is interesting and important in the college’s development. Each chapter reveals the major events, concentrating on the most significant elements of college life in each particular era.”

The college is planning on doing an oral history of the college centering around the legacy of its students, faculty, staff, alumni, retirees and community members. This is being done as a part of an effort to capture what the college has meant to them over the course of its history, both in Pasadena and beyond.

“We know that the whole entire city of Pasadena has a memory about PCC,” Boekelheide said. “And everything that they’ve grown to know PCC as. We hope to be able to capture that and tell it in a way that is faithful to our history.

An update is also planned for the 75th Anniversary Book released in 1999 to include the last 25 years of the college’s history. However, the focus will be mainly on the stories that have not been told or stories that had not been given a voice “for some period of our history,” according to Boekelheide.

The festivities throughout the year will include the celebration of PCC’s most recognizable alumni and faculty both living and those that have moved on, including Jackie Robinson, Octavia Butler, and Eddie Van Halen, according to Boekelheide.

It’s still early in the process of planning so it wasn’t immediately clear which celebrated alumni and past administrators that are still alive would attend various events throughout the year and the various events PCC plans to put on.

Many of these projects include the refurbishments of buildings, the auditorium and the renovation of the Mirror Pools. A majority of these projects were made possible because of the passage of Measure PCC, according to Boekelheide. Measure PCC was the $565 million bond overwhelmingly passed by area voters in the November 2022 elections.

Due to the planned refurbishments both the auditorium and the Mirror Pools will be “offline” for the fall 2024 semester before reopening at some point during the spring 2025 semester, and when these projects “are unveiled” they will be a “sight to behold,” according to Boekelheide.

In addition, The Board of Trustees is supporting the work and planning the college is doing for the centennial celebrations throughout the next year, according to Board President Alton Wang.

Nahomy Nunez-Galeano contributed to reporting.

