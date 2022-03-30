Pasadena City College is negotiating for a new satellite campus in Arcadia to purchase a potential $16,400,000 property to replace PCC’s Rosemead facility and possibly include a Culinary Arts class and a dance studio.

PCC has its eyes on the property at 325 N Santa Anita Avenue Building A & B, Arcadia, CA 91006, including 400 Rolyn Place, Arcadia, CA 91006, which will account for three buildings in total and will take up 1.71 acres of land or 38,000 square feet.

“If negotiations follow through, we plan on opening up in the fall of 2023,” PCC Spokesman Alex Boekelheide said.

The college believes this property is an excellent choice because of it’s location and resources.

“The facility was built as a school, so it’s got classrooms. It’s on Santa Anita Blvd, it’s convenient to the Gold Line, and there’s parking available,” Boekelheide said.

There aren’t any details yet on how many students it can house and what exact courses PCC will offer on campus. However, the ideas could range from general education to specialty courses such as Culinary Arts and dance instruction.

“There are no specifics yet on the classes we will be offering, but there is a dance class and a cooking class the school can utilize,” Boekelheide said

The potential satellite campus is 5.9 miles away from PCC’s main campus on Colorado Boulevard and could serve as an extension to students in the surrounding area further away from Pasadena.

“It’s a chance for us to have classrooms, labs, and other educational facilities in a section of our community that may find transportation challenging to get to the Colorado campus,” Boekelheide said.

The Arcadia facility could potentially replace PCC’s Rosemead satellite campus. When asked what will happen to the Rosemead campus, Boekelheide cited its current lease with El Monte Union High School District and its intended use with its property.

Boekelheide mentioned that if the Rosemead campus cannot operate, the lease includes another usable parking structure that the school plans to transport PCC students in the Southeastern region of the district to the Colorado campus via free transportation provided by the college.

“Rosemead’s property is on a lease, and the board members ceased the operations and instead used it for their purposes,” Bokelheide said. “We knew one day that this could be a possibility.”

Boekelheide also mentioned that PCC is hopeful for another opportunity to stay in Rosemead.

“I want to reiterate that PCC wants to stay in Rosemead, and we will keep our eyes and ears open for future opportunities about properties in the area,” Boekelheide said.

Pasadena City College was looking for properties around Rosemead but couldn’t find a location that satisfied all its needs and requirements sufficiently.

“We couldn’t find a comparable space in Rosemead,” Boekelheide said. “The spaces down there weren’t going to be able to offer the classes that we need. There are particular state laws about what buildings have to have that you teach in, and the facilities stock down there (Rosemead) weren’t filling our needs.”