On Tuesday Nov. 1, the Mobile Food Pantry will distribute groceries to staff and students at no cost for all who apply.

Xavier DuBose, the advisor at Lancer Pantry, stated that the truck parks in front of Lancer’s Pass, in the center of campus, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and forms to receive the food are filled out on site.

“We have volunteers and staff members there to set up and help people sign in,” DuBose said. “For the mobile pantry they don’t even require the student I.D.. All they need to put down is the amount of family members that they’re living with and if it’s their first time at the pantry that month.”

The amount of people in the applicant’s household does not determine the amount of food they will receive, according to DuBose, but it is only a record for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank of how many individuals they are supplying food for.

During the week, students can also visit the Pantry for a variety of food ranging from canned goods to dry pantry items. Some items are subject to change due to donations that the pantry receives, such as meat and snacks.

Adriana Barahona, a freshman at PCC, visits the pantry twice a week for snacks.

Load more

“I have earlier classes and I don’t have time to eat before I come,” Barahona said.

The staff at the pantry also provides assistance with CalFresh applications as well as providing supplemental information regarding the service and if a student would qualify.

“Students can come to us, we’ll help them fill it out, help them get their forms submitted and everything like that,” DuBose said. “They can come back if they have any additional questions.”

On Oct. 13 for World Health Day, the pantry gave students the opportunity to win $50 gift cards to the grocery food chain Grocery Outlet. For future events, DuBose stated that they will continue to give students the opportunity to win the gift cards.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank wrote on its website that “students who get the nutrition they need are more likely to graduate and live happier, more productive lives.”

The Mobile Food Pantry runs every first Tuesday of the month and the Lancer pantry’s hours of operation can be found on their website.