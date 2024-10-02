Share:

A red, rectangular piñata that reads “PCC 100” hung outside the bridge between Lancer Pass and the Quad inside Pasadena City College. Children lined up in a single file to pull down the piñata with thinned strings instead of a bat, with each child pulling a string one at a time for the trap door to open. As the bottom fell out, the children ran towards the floor to pick up as much candy as possible.

“This is Latin Heritage Month as well. So [we] wanted to also infuse part of HSI (Hispanic Serving Institution) identity in our Centennial celebrations so we can have a birthday party with a piñata,” said EOPS and foster youth programs director Carlos “Tito” Altamirano. “It was amazing. It got a little tedious at first but again, we’re glad that it worked out the way it did where one lucky kid, or in this case, two, would be the ones to open the trapdoor.”

Pasadena City College celebrated its 100th birthday on Saturday, September 28, with an open invitation to the entire Pasadena community. The event was open to the public, and everyone, from students to parents, was invited to enjoy the celebration. A variety of PCC dance and music organizations participated in the ceremony. Food trucks like Fat Boys and Kogi served food to guests at the Lancer Pass. Later in the day, The band “Ozomatli” was set to perform in front of the Quad to close the celebration.

“It’s been a real concerted effort to get this off the ground, but a lot of fun. We’ve had so much enthusiasm coming from the faculty and staff to make this event really a success. All the people who’ve been involved have just poured themselves into it,” said PCC Spokesperson Alex Boekelheide, who began his ninth year at PCC. “I think there’s a lot of interest around the college in the 100th birthday and the fact that we had this major landmark this year and it’s been so much fun seeing that come into shape and really take shape today.”

Marcela Camacho is a parent whose daughter goes to PCC. She supported the chamber ensemble and was enjoying the festivities all around the campus.

“We love the art. They have a great program here and it was very exciting to see them. And everybody else who has been in the lineup has been fantastic,” Camacho said. “The mariachi was fantastic. The African dancers were great. I love the community getting together, seeing that there is something for everybody of every age.”

During the event, many booths showcased PCC’s programs and resources. Librarians brought out old yearbooks from the 1920s onward to give attendees a glimpse into PCC’s past. Moreover, they encouraged viewers to scan a QR code and take a look at the school’s digital archives. PCC’s fashion program also paid tribute by displaying one of PCC’s own dresses.

“The PCC dress is actually vintage,” says fashion professor Jade Christensen. “I believe that is…probably from the late 50s. It was a vintage cheerleading outfit from PCC back in the day, so it’s one of our historical garments.”

The Lancer marching band performed before the R building in the afternoon, playing 1970s classics from artists like “Michael Jackson” to “KC and the Sunshine Band.” President of PCC, Dr. Jose Gomez, went to a podium in front of the quad and began thanking everyone who attended the event. Other PCC, state, and local officials in the Pasadena community were attending the event. From Pasadena mayor Victor Gordo to U.S Congresswoman Judy Chu and LA County Board Supervisor Kathryn Barger, all of whom went to the podium to congratulate PCC on its 100 years of education and service to the Pasadena community.

In his speech, Gordo reminisces about his connection to PCC, revealing he’s been affiliated with the college since 1987 as a student, then an elected official, and now mayor, successes he credits to PCC.

“A debt of gratitude to all of you, Dr. Gomez, President Wang, all the trustees, past, present, and future, for giving people like me the opportunity to learn and to grow and ultimately find their place in our great city,” said Gordo. “So, thank you all very, very much for what you do, for being here to celebrate our great Lancers, and here’s to 100 more years. Go Lancers!”

The PCC staff wheeled in a sizable two-layer birthday cake with a picture of the Jack Scott building on top that said “ Pasadena City College celebrates 100 years.” After everyone sang happy birthday to PCC, all of the speakers and other public officials did photo ops with the fake cutting of the cake. After the speeches, everyone gathered around the conference center to wait in line for Dot’s birthday cupcakes and receive birthday hats.

Closing out the celebration, the band Ozomatli played a few songs befitting the grand celebration, including “City of Angels” and a shortened rendition of “La Segunda Mano.” Spirits were high as people in the crowd started dancing with each other and singing all the words to the song.

Boekelhiede reflected on his time at PCC, and said he was happy to see the turnout for the 100th celebration, how so many people attended, and how it’s meant so much to him for the past nine years.

“It’s been really fun to see the college grow and to kind of come into its own and the fact that we’re now here celebrating 100 years together I think it’s such a great landmark to be a part of,” Boekelhiede said.

