On Monday, April 14, the Trump administration froze over $2.2 billion federal funding for Harvard’s research grants after the campus refused to restrict student activism, leading the university to sue them in retaliation. As a publicly funded higher education institution, PCC is reliant on government funding, prompting faculty and students to share their thoughts on the frozen funds’ implications.

As a private institution, Harvard is funded by investment returns within endowments, donations, tuition, and more sources. Although its assets allow for financial sustainability, the federal grants the college was receiving were being used to fund research for other programs. The research cuts on medical and behavioral sciences may set back scientific progress, potentially inhibiting societal and economic progression long-term.

PCC itself receives a substantial amount of federal funding for a variety of student-aid based programs. This funding allows for students to focus on their education rather than supporting themselves financially throughout their college career. Such support improves students’ well being and likelihood of success in their endeavors but there’s a possibility it will be cut if the campus’ activism policies don’t align with the presidential administration’s.

Carlos Altmirano, EOP&S director, a program dedicated to supporting educationally disadvantaged students, expressed EOP&S’s substantial reliance upon government funding.

“EOP&S relies almost entirely on government funding,” said Altmirano. “Even though programs like EOP&S, CARE, NextUp, and SAP are funded through the California state budget, much of the state’s funding structure depends on federal contributions.”

Since EOP&S is one of many other programs on campus that relies on government funding. Altmirano is upset at the possibility of the campus being financially undermined by the Trump administration.

“Counseling services would shrink, financial support like textbook vouchers and transportation help would disappear, and many students could find it harder to stay in school,” said Altmirano. “Our students deserve better than uncertainty — they deserve a college that fights for their success.”

In relation to EOP&S, PCC also offers assistance for low-income student parents and their families through the CalWORKs program. CalWORKs is a California state-run program that operates in all of California’s fifty-eight counties. The program is funded by multiple government entities distributed on a state level that is federally funded.

In an email response, Hilliana Jarso, CalWORKs Faculty Coordinator and Counselor, outlined the program’s financial sourcing structure. She referred to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), a form of federal funding in her articulation. Since CalWORKs is supported by state funding that is supported through federal funds, freezing this would mean CalWORKs would have to shift their financial priorities, reducing students’ ability to benefit from aid. This is especially the case since funding sources can be impacted by the loss of another.

“We have a CalWORKs work-study program,” said Jarso. “Our specific work-study program is funded by the state, but if we lost TANF funds, it would likely have a domino effect resulting in shifting our funds, causing a significant decrease in the number of work-study opportunities for our students.”

Japhet Ryle Maranan, PCC student and mechanical engineering major, expressed his concerns with the possibility of budget cuts. He mentioned the negative implications a budget freeze would have on faculty and students alike emerging through course availability.

“There would be budget cuts that could lead to hiring freezes, layoffs, or reduced course offsprings, which limits students’ ability to complete their classes on time,” said Maranan.

Financial Aid is another threatened program. Funded through the U.S. Department of Education and distributed through the Office of Student Aid (FSA), low-income students heavily benefit from receiving additional grants to be able to pay for their academic expenses.

In an email response, Executive Director & Public Affairs & Public Information Officer Alex Boekelhide articulated the effects of federal frozen funding on the campuses’ financial aid system.

“PCC students are supported by federal student aid,” said Boekelhide. “So any change at the federal level would impact the resources available to support their education.”

Faculty and students alike appear to agree that despite the campus’ programs being protected through the state of California’s funding, federal funding being cut would limit student aid. This would negatively affect all students as many rely on these essential systems to pursue and complete their education.

