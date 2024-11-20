Share:

Pasadena City College (PCC) students have been targeted by individuals falsely claiming to represent the Los Angeles Times in an apparent scheme to sell unauthorized newspaper subscriptions. The perpetrators set up tables on campus, soliciting personal information and payment details while offering gift cards as incentives.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the company has not authorized any staff or hired vendors to sell subscriptions on PCC’s campus. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Times said that the company generally does not conduct subscription sales on college campuses.

“The Los Angeles Times has not sent staff or hired any vendors to sell subscriptions at Pasadena City College,” said Hillary Manning, Vice President of Communications at the Times. “We understand that two individuals who were recently on campus at PCC selling newspaper subscriptions for other publications identified themselves as L.A. Times employees or representatives. They were not authorized to do so and we have taken steps to prevent it from happening in the future.”

The imposters

One of the individuals purporting to represent the Times identified himself to the Courier as Kheon Ellis. Speaking to a reporter in September, Ellis described himself as a sales manager for the L.A. Times.

In an unsolicited selfie sent to a Courier journalist, Ellis appears to be wearing a polo shirt with the L.A. Times logo embroidered on it.

Ellis’s Facebook page lists the L.A. Times as an employer, and he has been quoted in the media speaking as a Times employee at events sponsored by the newspaper. But according to a deputy editor at the Times, “we don’t see anyone by that name in our system.”

When a reporter called Ellis for comment on this story, the man who answered hung up after the reporter identified himself as calling from the Courier.

In late September, another individual claiming to be a sales manager for the L.A. Times appeared on campus engaging in a similar practice. The man, who alternately gave reporters the names “Keith” and “Ezell,” set up a table adorned with a custom-printed tablecloth with the L.A. Times logo and a text reading, “Ask me how to get a $10 dollars gift card.”

Reporters witnessed the man solicit personal information and payment details from at least four students, offering gift cards to Starbucks and Chilis as incentives for signing up for subscriptions to local papers like the Pasadena Star-News, a publication that competes with the Times and is owned by a separate company.

Approached by Courier journalists, the man first said he was a contractor. Later, he claimed to have worked directly for the L.A. Times for 25 years.

“I’m in over 50 colleges promoting journalism,” he said. “I go to Long Beach State, Santa Barbara, San Diego—promoting journalism.”

When asked about his work, he said, “They get a gift card when they sign up for either the L.A. Times or any local paper, depending on where they live (…) If they live in Long Beach, they get the Long Beach paper. If they live in Pasadena, they get the Pasadena Star.”

In an email to the Courier, a spokesperson for Southern California News Group, publisher of the Pasadena Star-News, said that the company has no vendors working at PCC.

“We have followed up with our subscription sales representatives and confirmed that we do not have vendors working on the PCC campus,” said Caroline Wong, senior director of marketing at Southern California Newsgroup.

When questioned about how he was able to sell subscriptions for competing publications, the man responded, “It just works how it works,” before declining to answer more questions and abruptly excusing himself.

“I don’t want to end up on CNN,” the man said.

Moments later, a reporter observed the man speaking to a new group of students.

Use of public space

Students have raised concerns about outsiders on campus, but because the campus is open to the public, the college is limited in its ability to restrict access to non-students. While PCC requires vendors to complete a “Campus Vendor Rental Space Agreement” and adhere to policies designed to protect students, enforcing these rules against unauthorized individuals can be challenging.

PCC’s Office of Student Life told the Courier that the Los Angeles Times is not a registered vendor and Darlene M. Inda, PCC’s Executive Director of Business Affairs, also confirmed in an email to the Courier that the Times is not an approved vendor at the college.

“The college is an agency of the State of California,” PCC spokesperson Alex Boekelhiede said. “We are obligated and proud to follow rules and regulations relating to expression of speech and providing space to do so. It would be inappropriate for the college to insert itself in the way between folks interested in using our space. [PCC] is really the property of the residents of the state of California to express themselves commercially or anyway.”

The City of Pasadena does have policies on where vending is allowed in the city. While vendors are allowed to be on PCC campus, Section 12.10.040 of the Pasadena Municipal Code Related To The Regulation Of Sidewalk Vendors, vendors are not allowed to knowingly make “false statements or misrepresentations during the course of offering food or merchandise for sale.”

Sports Editor Jovanni Alvarado and Social Media Editor Mikaela Perez contributed reporting.

