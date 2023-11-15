In the second decertification attempt in a year, the Pasadena City College Faculty Association (PCCFA) won a majority over the California Federation of Teachers (CFT) to remain as the on-campus faculty union representative.

The vote to remain with the FA was at approximately 52%, according to Political Science Professor and PCCFA Director Marcus Green. Just above the 50% needed to remain as the on-campus faculty representative. The CFT does not plan to contest the vote at this time or challenge the results.

“I’m hoping that this recent vote will demonstrate that the Faculty Association and its executive board and members are dedicated to PCC faculty and welcome and encourage active participation in the organization,” PCC English Professor and PCCFA Director Dr. Kirsten E. Ogden said in an email. “We want faculty to be able to reach out to knowledgeable grievance officers who know the PCC landscape and political climate so they can support faculty from a space of understanding, empathy, passion and knowledge.”

In a statement released by the PCCFA to faculty via email and their website, they expressed their gratitude for everyone who pitched in and voted in the election.

“We want to thank all of you for your hard work supporting this election outcome,” the statement said. “All of you calling peers, having hallway conversations, posting flyers, wearing your PCCFA buttons and getting the word out that an independent, democratic union is the best choice for us all here at Pasadena City College really made the difference.”

The results released on Nov. 14 were the second failed attempt in the last year that the CFT and their aligned faculty had tried to bring an end to PCCFA control of the on-campus union at PCC. Last year the CFT lost due to a violation of election rules and a very close undecided, non-majority result.

“I’m sad at the results, but at the same time it did wake up FA because we did notice that they were putting out more publications, they did update the website,” PCC Automotive Technology Professor and CFT representative Wendy Lucko said. “They were trying to really prove that they were doing what they were doing. But now it’s time that they don’t get complacent and just fall back into the same old, same old.”

Lucko added that the divisiveness on campus will continue, but she hopes that the PCCFA will be more communicative and open to more faculty.

“It is a very divisive campus,” Lucko said. “And so hopefully that’ll open communication lines. You know, it’d be great to see if they reach out to those people that were voting against them to say, let’s sit at the table and see what was wrong. Let’s proactively talk about this.”

The results will not be certified until after Nov. 24, according to the statement released by the PCCFA.

“It’s not like we got anything new,” Green said. “That’s why it doesn’t seem like a victory. We won to remain the same.”

PCCFA President Mark Whitworth did not respond to a request for comment.