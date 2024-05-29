Share:

Although it has already been eight months into the ongoing war in Gaza, the condemnation of Netanyahu’s crimes against humanitarian laws by the international community proves that justice, reason, and empathy are still prevalent no matter how fickle. This wave of efforts into the humanization and deliverance of justice for the Palestinian population has been much anticipated and is honestly the bare minimum. Nevertheless, the world has now awakened and has all eyes on Gaza and the injustices inflicted on its people.

In a very delayed but urgent statement released by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on May 20, Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan warrants the arrest of three important Hamas leaders and Israel’s Prime Minister and Minister of Defense; Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant accordingly.

The ICC, however, has its limitations. Ultimately, the ICC is only there to complement national courts when crimes are committed under international law.

“Those who do not comply with the law should not complain later when my office takes action,” said ICC Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan in the statement released by the organization.

In his statement, Khan charged eight different war crimes against the three Hamas leaders, the majority of them in the context of captivity. Some of them included cruel treatment, rape, and other inhumane acts.

In regards to Benjamin Netanyahu and his Minister of Defense, he charged them with seven different war crimes. Among some of them are murder, intentional attacks against civilians, and starvation. This last charge, in particular, is a pioneering step since it is the first time that the ICC holds this against a perpetrator who employs it as a method of warfare and therefore a war crime recognized by the international community.

Although various international agreements and organizations, the UN among them, had previously declared their intolerance towards starvation used as a method of warfare, there had never been any attempt at a prosecution under these charges at an international level.

This is an improvement because among the reasons why these charges had never been prosecuted before is that the perpetrator must be shown to have intentionally used starvation as a method of warfare. In this case, the ICC had exhaustive evidence, but most importantly they had witness reports. The recognition of these confessions is key in elevating the voices of those Palestinians who have been victims and bystanders throughout this war.

In an interview between CNN and the Israeli Prime Minister, he claimed that his country’s policy has been to allow for the continuation of humanitarian aid to reach Gaza as much as necessary. However, this has been disputed by both aid workers and NGOs.

“Israeli forces have carried out at least eight strikes on aid workers’ convoys and premises in Gaza since October 2023, even though aid groups had provided their coordinates to the Israeli authorities to ensure their protection,” said Human Rights Watch.

In Khan’s statement, he finalizes by reminding everyone how months ago he emphasized the importance of Israel remembering that international law demands free access to humanitarian aid for Gaza. Underlining that starvation and the denial of humanitarian relief are both considered offenses.

Nevertheless, in response to Khan’s statement last week, Netanyahu took to social media and proceeded to declare Khan as one of “the great anti-semites in modern times”, equating him to Nazi Germans. This outrageous comparison sets the precedent that anyone who criticizes Netanyahu’s government and his way of handling the war is immediately an anti-semite.

However, Netanyahu wasn’t the only one who had an opinion about Khan’s statement.

According to BBC, “Hamas demanded the withdrawal of the allegations against its leaders, claiming that the ICC’s prosecutor was ‘equating the victim with the executioner’ ”. They were also adamant about the ICC’s belated reaction to Israel’s crimes against Palestinians.

No matter how overdue the ICC’s response may have been, in Mr.Khan’s statement there is no instance in which he blatantly compares them, but instead, he is rather literal in listing how they have both committed crimes against humanity which are denounced by international law.

This declaration is not very likely to stop the conflict soon enough, but it is still important since internationally more and more countries have expressed their support for Palestine and the creation of a state in order to reconcile with peace. Inevitably pressuring Israel to halt their mobilization without the support of the international community.

