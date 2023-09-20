After sifting through tons of useless information and ads for the school, staff writer Laura Dux finally found her way to the textbook credit page, still with a functioning PIN. Taking it to the bookstore website in hopes of using it, she is greeted with an error: there’s no place to use it. Welcome to our shared frustration with PCC’s lack of communication.

The Bookstore credit became something of a staple for new PCC recruits in the post-COVID era. It offered a sense of financial security for students thinking of stepping back into or just beginning higher education. With the loss of this extra aid, many are forced to reconsider what classes they take in order to save themselves some money.

“A lot of people who go to community college are doing so because it’s cheaper to do so,” writer and first-year college student Machu Suh shared. “But having to spend the same amount of money on textbooks as a 4-year university makes it a little less attractive.”

The method of funding the $200 textbook credit was secured through COVID funding that expired on June 30, 2023, a previous report by The Courier found. And while there are still some funds left for students to cover their costs, many of them are lined with exclusions and terms that aren’t made clear for students attempting to use them.

“Some of the credit programs I couldn’t get access to because I had taken more credits than the aid can actually cover,” features editor and second-year student Avory Baur said.

Another aspect stems from the concern that some textbooks can actually cost more than what a student paid to be enrolled in the first place. For example, a student registers for PCC and picks classes using a federal grant or some other form of aid. They are then hit with a $200 textbook that came out of left field and is a serious roadblock. Unfortunately, this is something that happens occasionally in some classes.

When registering for classes through Lancerpoint, there is text featured next to classes that signify whether the course is textbook-required or a zero-cost textbook, but just like many of the programs at PCC, it isn’t without its caveats.

“Almost all my classes say they were zero textbook but it’s in italics and hard to notice,” managing editor David Sosa said.

It’s clear that at the center of all of these issues is a constant lack of communication from not just PCC leadership but also professors.

“The lack of even an email as a basic thing is weird,” News Editor and third-year student Seamus Bozeman shared. “Not everyone is watching board meetings, so the general PCC populace doesn’t know what’s going on. Returning students were left blindsided by this change. And as far as I am aware there wasn’t even a specific line in any of the recent board meetings about this funding ending or the program going away.”

There also seems to be little to no organization between departments and courses. While professors decide whether their courses will require a textbook or not, professors teaching the same course can have completely different requirements.

“I’ve been enrolled since fall of last year, and I’ve taken five classes every semester and have not had to buy a book,” staff writer Ayden Saeki said. “But friends took the same course with a different teacher and had to pay.”

It would be one thing if the lack of communication were only during the post-mortem of this program. But this stretches back even further to previous semesters, where the communication was less than ideal. This is evident in the fact that only 17% of students used the voucher in the first year, while its usage only increased to 40% in the second year. With more communication about its availability, the program would have been more well used.

“On the bookstore site itself, there wasn’t anything indicating that there was a credit, and even then, on Lancerpoint, it could get buried,” Dux said.

Thankfully for PCC, this situation is not too far gone and can absolutely be fixed. And it all begins with the administration and professors working harder to communicate and make decisions that benefit students.

“Schools across the country are reckoning with AI and online sources that offer free alternatives to the textbook,” journalism professor and Courier adviser Nathan McIntire said. “If we don’t do something about students having to pay, there is going to be a free alternative to community college. What is this institution providing that students can’t get on their own?”

By no means does this mean that classes should completely do away with textbooks, but there should be a serious consideration of what courses actually need them and which ones don’t. Even a measure as small as this could give peace of mind to students trying to map out their academic plans.

“It’s a different struggle for professors in subjects like math or calculus,” McIntire said. “Professors need to ask themselves, ‘Is this absolutely essential to the course? Can a student not get through the course without it?’ If this became the standard across academia, so many books would disappear. Having it as a supplement can help, but if it’s not essential, it becomes a disservice to students.”